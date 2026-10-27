Baseball Manager Loses His Cool & Gets Ejected as Late-Game Umpire Dispute Explodes

Yadier Molina was ejected Monday after a heated argument with home-plate umpire Gabriel Alfonzo over a questionable strike call. For a former St. Louis Cardinals star accustomed to winning at the highest level, the reality of a struggling team has proved difficult to swallow. Molina arrived as the Navegantes del Magallanes manager for the 2025-26 season with expectations of turning things around. Still, a disastrous start has left the club languishing near the bottom of the standings.

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With just one win in their first eight games, Molina’s desperation to reverse the slide appears to have reached a breaking point. But it cost him his place in the dugout on Monday.

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“Yadier Molina is ejected in extra innings. The Puerto Rican manager didn’t like the call from home plate umpire Gabriel Alfonzo, and after seconds of a heated argument, he was ejected from the game, sparking a reaction from the Navegantes del Magallanes skipper,” BeisbolPlay shared via X.

Molina built a reputation for fiercely defending his team, and Monday was no exception. The incident started in the tenth when one of Molina’s players was struck out on a highly questionable strike call by the home-plate umpire. Leones del Caracas was leading 4-3 at the moment.

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The pitch looked like it went over the strike zone. But the home plate umpire Gabriel Alfonzo called it a strike. Protecting his player, Molina stormed out of the dugout to aggressively argue the strike zone. To get completely into the umpire’s face without letting the brim of his cap touch the umpire’s face (which triggers an automatic suspension for physical contact), Molina smoothly flipped his baseball cap backwards.

Expectedly, it took no time to get him ejected. Molina marched right over to home plate. He was seen aggressively kicking dirt all over it multiple times, pacing and yelling to make his point clear. An MLB-like review system could have been helpful, but the Venezuelan Baseball League doesn’t have it.

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Yet, Molina’s desperation couldn’t do any better for his team. Caracas went on to add another four runs, eventually winning the game 8-3.

“Our goal is obviously to lift the trophy,” Yadier Molina said after joining Magallanes. Winning just one out of eight games means they are far from their coveted objective. However, Molina taking a tough stand on the field is nothing new.

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In 2013, Molina made contact with umpire Mike Everitt during the ensuing argument, resulting in a one-game suspension. Again in 2018, umpire Clint Fagan ejected Molina after he slammed his helmet down following a closeout call at first base against the Giants.

Still, despite his not-so-good affair in Venezuela, Molina may have a better assignment back in MLB next year.

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Interest is growing around Yadier Molina in MLB

Molina led the Criollos de Caguas to back-to-back winter league titles in Puerto Rico (2023 and 2024). He successfully managed Team Puerto Rico through the 2023 tournament and returned as their skipper for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

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That’s enough good for MLB teams like the Los Angeles Angels to get behind Molina. “There will be a handful of teams looking for new managers this offseason. And Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso has been mentioned as a rising candidate in those ranks, along with former Cardinals catcher and current special adviser Yadier Molina,” St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold said. “The Los Angeles Angels, currently led by interim general manager John Mozeliak, the longtime Cardinals executive, have started a search for their next general manager.”

Following a tough 62-100 season under former manager Kurt Suzuki, the Angels’ interim front office is actively scanning for long-term leadership in the dugout.

Mozeliak was part of the front office that originally drafted Molina in 2000, and he worked closely with him through the entirety of Molina’s legendary 19-year playing career in St. Louis. This deep personal and professional history makes Molina a natural target to usher in a new cultural era for the Angels.

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Hence, Yadier Molina ending his Venezuelan stint without getting a title for Magallanes means his imminent return to MLB in a bigger capacity.