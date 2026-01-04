Baseball News: 3 Venezuelan MLB Players Reportedly Missing After US Military Operation

The Milwaukee Brewers are saying that they are unaware of the status of several players located in Venezuela after a US military operation in the country, which resulted in the detention of the president of the country, Nicolas Maduro.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The president of baseball operations for the Brewers, Matt Arnold, addressed the issue on Saturday and confirmed that they have been unable to connect with players who were believed to be in Venezuela at the time of the incident.

Now, according to sources, the players include star outfielder Jackson Chourio, infielder Andruw Monasterio, and catcher Jeferson Quero.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t have much info at the moment, but are trying to follow up,” Arnold said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We know the airports have been shut down, but not much beyond that.”

The U.S. military conducted what is called a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela early Saturday morning. President Donald Trump confirmed that the country’s president and his wife were taken into custody during the operation and flown out of the country. Trump also stated on Truth Social that the mission was successful and carried out with U.S. law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Associated Press reported that at least seven explosions were heard in Caracas around 2 a.m. local time, with a low-flying aircraft observed over the city. The helicopters were then confirmed to be the “Night Stalkers.” These belong to the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

The Venezuelan government has confirmed in a statement that civilian and military areas in Caracas, as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira, were all damaged during the operation. The statement then pointed fingers at the superpower for showing military aggression to seize the country’s natural resources, such as oil and minerals.

Although the U.S. military has mentioned that the operation was targeted to tackle substance-carrying boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Brewers’, the Giants await clarity as the situation unfolds in Venezuela

Not just the Milwaukee Brewers players, there is a major concern for players who are currently playing winter ball in the country. The San Francisco Giants have two players who are actively involved in the Venezuelan Winter League. There is outfielder Luis Matos, who is playing for Guaira in the capital city of Caracas.

Then there is Jesús Rodríguez playing for Aragua in Maracay, which is a northern city near the Caribbean coast. Now, Rodriguez has confirmed that he is safe and is in contact with the team. But given that the airspace of the country is closed, he is unable to leave Venezuela for at least a few days and is waiting for further instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even beyond these two players, there are several Giant minor leaguers from Venezuela with whom the team has maintained extensive scouting operations. Senior director of player development Kyle Haines mentioned that the team has reached most of the people, though not everyone.

Everyone we’ve been in touch with is doing well so far. Most have just sheltered in place, awaiting what the future holds. It’s always tough to get a hold of some more remote people due to a lack of services in those areas, but we’re working on contacting everyone.”

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who played winter ball in Venezuela and has ties to the country, said he checked in on his friend José Alguacil, the former Giants first base coach who now manages Caracas in the winter league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, MLB has navigated through this kind of uncertainty before and apparently is in close communication with the U.S. State Department to ensure the safety of the players and everyone involved.