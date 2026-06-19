Baseball Team Forced to Cancel Pride Night Game After Players Express Discomfort

In 2000, the Los Angeles Dodgers made history by hosting the first-ever Pride Night in a major North American professional sports league. Soon, more teams started coming up with their own ways of celebrating the night. In 2021, the San Francisco Giants broke new ground by becoming the first MLB team to wear Pride-themed caps and uniforms on the field. However, a Pennsylvania-based minor-league team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has now decided not to participate in the Pride Night game.

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“A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has forfeited its Pride Night game after its players refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys,” Off The Press reported via X.

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“Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey, and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game,” the York Revolution said.

Notably, the York Revolution launched its annual Pride Night event to foster inclusion in the local community. It took no time for the celebration to become a cornerstone promotional night at their home stadium, WellSpan Park. 2026, though, feels different. The players reportedly refused to don the special rainbow sleeves and did not comply with “Pride Night” uniforms.

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“I’m disappointed that we’re at this point, and I recognize the players’ plight and their unwillingness to cross their line. I also think tolerance is not acceptance,” York President and GM Ben Shipley told NBC News on Thursday.

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Now, the York Revolution has a rich history of celebrating Pride Night. In collaboration with the Rainbow Rose Center, they have been organizing the event for more than 10 years without any resistance.

“I was shocked,” said Christiana Wingert, executive director of the Rainbow Rose Center. “We’ve had this for 11 years. Ten years of this with no issues, never a problem. Lots of celebration, very little backlash.” But the franchise has shown support in another way.

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“To be clear, this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York,” the team’s official statement said. The team also announced a $10,000 donation to the Rainbow Rose Center as part of its continued support for the organization. The forfeited game will now be treated as a rainout, and the tickets can be redeemed for any other home game.

Baseball or MLB in particular does not have an official, league-wide rule mandating that individual players participate in or wear special apparel for Pride Night; rather, it is up to the teams to decide. Thus, there will be no ruling against the York players for refusing the event. However, amid all the chaos, baseball still has a few marquee players who identify as LGBTQ members. Also, a few others had their respective stands.

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Glenn Burke was the first MLB player to come out as gay. He played for the Dodgers and Oakland Athletics from 1976 to 1979 and is widely credited with inventing the high-five. Billy Bean was another baseball player to publicly come out. He played from 1987 to 1995 and later became a prominent front-office executive and MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion before his passing in 2024. However, opposing views also exist in baseball.

For instance, Giants pitchers faced criticism for wearing Bible verses on their caps during Pride Night. “Just kind of something I believe in and I stand firm in that, and thankfully we live in a country where you know, we have freedom to believe what we want, yeah, and express what we want,” Giants’ starter Landen Roupp said afterwards.