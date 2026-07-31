“Be the Grown-Ups”: Ex-NFL Star Urges Phillies to Stop Feeding Bryce Harper Drama

The Philadelphia Phillies know where they fall short and where they need reinforcements before the trade deadline. Bryce Harper was simply the one willing to say it out loud, but his comments did not sit well with the front office or interim manager Don Mattingly. After clashing with Dave Dombrowski last season, Harper may have sparked another chapter of clubhouse friction earlier this week. As the situation unfolded over the past few days, a former Philadelphia Eagles star called out the Phillies for their handling of the latest drama.

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“But I’ll say this: the Phillies need to be the grown-ups in the room,” Ike Reese said while co-hosting on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

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“I don’t think Don Mattingly responding the way he did helped either. If you have a child who’s stomping because he wants attention, or he’s spoiled, you don’t engage in that because then the child continues to behave that way.”

The Philadelphia Phillies have fallen into a rough patch lately, losing eight of their last ten games. They were swept by the Miami Marlins, who entered the series after losing 12 games in a row.

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Following their 1-0 defeat to the Marlins, Harper was asked about the Phillies’ trade deadline plans. The star first baseman told the reporters that he believed the Phillies needed help in both hitting and pitching.

The Phillies are reportedly pursuing the Royals’ Lane Thomas and Starling Marte, the Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho, and the Giants’ Heliot Ramos, per reports from MLB.com. Jeff Passan has also linked Zach Neto of the Angels to the franchise. However, Harper addressing the franchise’s roster gaps did not sit well with the interim manager.

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“Players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people’s money. I’ll just let it go at that,” Mattingly said, per Foul Territory on X before Wednesday’s game. “I mean, Dave has been doing this a while. He’s never really backed away from trying to get guys. We’re trying to get better. We’re trying to get better at the deadline.”

The Phillies do need to get better. It became even clearer after they blew their lead, losing 8-6 to Miami in the series finale. The Phillies currently hold the third NL Wild Card spot, and to keep it secure, they need to start winning games. Some moves at the trade deadline might make it achievable for them.

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But while doing that, the Phillies must solve their latest issue with Harper. He is under a 13-year, $330 million contract. It has a no-trade clause and runs through the 2031 season. Hence, to avoid a tense clubhouse, the friction surrounding the veteran player must end. Otherwise, it can also affect their postseason run.

Ike Reese thinks the Phillies need to take a different road with Harper, instead of getting involved in a war of words.

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“So, ignoring him and going about doing your job instead of addressing that is the best way to handle this,” Reese emphasized. “Eventually, if you’re the adults in the room and you’re handling it that way, then Bryce is going to be forced to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the only one that’s creating friction. I’m the only one who’s speaking publicly about this and making it a big ordeal. It’s really all the things point back at me.'”

The trade deadline is just around the corner, and Harper and the Phillies should focus on putting this drama behind them.