“Been a Rough Year” – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Opens Up on Blue Jays’ Season Approach After Sharing Health Update

The Toronto Blue Jays finished last season as the almost-winners of the World Series. John Schneider started the year by promising fans a rerun at the World Series, minus the heartbreak this season. However, a litany of injuries and major underperformance later, the Blue Jays (46-52) sit at the bottom of the AL East, hunting for enough wins to get an AL Wild Card spot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is having a tough season himself, acknowledged the team’s struggles this year. But it does not mean the star first baseman is losing hope or giving up on his team. Despite the Blue Jays being three games behind a playoff spot and six games below .500, Guerrero Jr. believes that they can still redeem themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, we all know it’s been a rough year for us,” Guerrero Jr. admitted, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. “A lot of injuries; a lot of guys are up and down. But like we talk about in the clubhouse, it’s one game at a time. I think we’re going to be fine.”

After suffering a blowout 12-4 loss against the Chicago White Sox, the Blue Jays secured a much-needed win, their first of the second half, on Saturday. Shane Bieber and the bullpen kept the White Sox scoreless, while Guerrero Jr. drove the Blue Jays’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a 1-0 victory, and Guerrero Jr. was the only player who scored. Going 2-for-3, he carried Toronto’s offense. At the bottom of the fourth, Guerrero Jr. hit a double, followed by an RBI single from George Springer. Springer’s single scored Guerrero Jr., the winning run of the game.

Shane Bieber, who missed the first three months due to right elbow inflammation, took the mound on Saturday. After being activated from the injured list on June 23, Saturday marked Bieber’s fifth start. In six scoreless innings, Bieber allowed only 3 hits while striking out a season-high 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Bieber, relievers Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland helped shut down the White Sox offense. On Sunday, the Blue Jays will get a chance to win the first series of the second half.

Meanwhile, Guerrero Jr., who has been battling a lingering back injury, shared an update on how it is progressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares injury update

Vladimir Guerrero Jr chose to skip playing on his sixth All-Star team to treat his lower back issue and get adequate rest. After Saturday’s game, Guerrero Jr. revealed how well his back is recovering through an interpreter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Guerrero Jr. has consulted with doctors over the All-Star break and was under a “lot of treatment.”

He reportedly said, “It feels better right now, but I’m not going to stop doing all my treatment, rehab, recovery. I’m going to make sure my back feels okay for me to continue to have a good second half.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays’ first baseman has also revealed that he has spent a lot of time with his family over the All-Star Break.

Guerrero Jr.’s struggles at the plate are reflected in his numbers this season. In 93 games, he slashed .265/.349/.362 with a .711 OPS, hitting 6 homers and 41 RBI this season. His OPS is the lowest it has ever been in his career.