“Been in Shock the Last 10 Days” – Dodgers’ World Series Hero Expresses Grief as MLB Players Battle Venezuelan Crisis

The twin earthquakes in Venezuela have shaken people across the globe, and amid such a devastating crisis, the baseball community has come together in support of one another. We saw this when Willson Contreras tapped his helmet and screamed, “Venezuela,” then his teammates embraced him in the dugout. Now, during the San Diego Padres’ 5–2 victory against the Dodgers, Miguel Rojas stood by rookie Eliezer Alfonzo, who learned of the deaths of his sister and stepmother just hours before his MLB debut.

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“I’ve been in shock the last 10 days,” Miguel Rojas said, per DodgersBeat. “Especially because my close family was there. I know a lot of friends. I know a lot of people that are going through it. Leaving everything that is happening is really hard because I feel like I can’t stop playing. But at the same time, it’s hard to stay present and stay here connected mentally and do everything you can to stay in the moment.”

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A Venezuelan himself, Rojas described the mental challenge of keeping his professional composure, knowing his homeland is suffering. In fact, when the earthquake struck, his family members were in Venezuela taking care of personal documentation, but they are now safe and with him. However, he has shown exceptional professional composure as he continues to deliver for the Dodgers. In the last seven games, he has gone 7-for-15 with one homer and 2 RBIs.

This year, he also had a chance to represent his country in the World Baseball Classic. However, he ultimately could not participate due to insurance constraints. However, Rojas played a major role in the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series victory. He crushed the game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7. Rojas’ homer helped take the game into extra innings, which helped the Dodgers win the championship.

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And now, he has come in support of fellow Venezuelans, including his newest teammate, Alfonzo. Hours before his MLB debut, the catcher learned that the lifeless bodies of his 16-year-old sister, Eliana, and stepmother, Patricia, had been discovered in the rubble. Alfonzo battled through the heavy grief to record his first big league game, as he went 0-for-2 at the plate.

After the game, he told MLB Pipeline:

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“I went out there to honor my sister and my stepmother, and give my best in a difficult moment.”

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Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers clubhouse supported Alfonzo through the difficult time. Rojas, who is Alfonzo’s locker-mate, hugged him before his debut. He is also familiar with Alfonzo’s father, Eliezer Sr., who was a well-known baseball player in Venezuela. In support of his whole family, Rojas even wrote “Alfonzo Fuerza Matatán” on his hat before the game, per Dodgers Nation.

Postgame, Rojas told the reporters that he was proud of Alfonzo and the way he showed professionalism at such a difficult time.

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“I know for a fact that Eliezer (Jr.) could be with his dad; he would be, but we are professional baseball players. We are trying to go after a dream that isn’t just our dream,” Rojas remarked. “I’m pretty sure he’d feel the same way. This is the dream of his sister, his father, his whole family. And he’s working really hard to get this opportunity.”

Venezuela is still reeling from the twin earthquakes that struck on June 24, leaving a trail of destruction across the country. The hardest-hit regions, La Guaira and Caracas, suffered hundreds of fatalities, with families from every walk of life affected. The baseball community has not been spared. Former MLB player Gorkys Hernández lost his wife, Deisy Tovar, while Víctor Bericoto’s family also endured heartbreak after his brother’s girlfriend was killed in the disaster.

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As the country begins the long road to recovery, the MLB community remains united in support, proving that some moments transcend wins, losses, and championships.