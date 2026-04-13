Beloved Red Sox Announcer Gives Update on Cancer Battle Amid Desire to Return to MLB

For a Red Sox team giving its fans little to cheer about on the field, a positive update from the broadcast booth is a welcome change of pace. Yes, the Red Sox’s broadcasting also faced fans’ wrath recently for not being engaging enough. This time, the situation might change as veteran Red Sox play-by-play announcer Joe Castiglione shares a positive update about his cancer battle.

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“Everything is fine now,” said Castiglione. “I just had scans, and they’re clean, so as far as I know, I’m cancer-free. Everything is good.”

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Castiglione’s health update was revealed recently, and previously, when he retired from the announcer booth back in 2024, he hadn’t shared any health update. Reportedly, Castiglione underwent surgery for the sarcoma during the 2025 offseason. Having successfully won the battle, the legendary voice is ready to make a return to call a handful of games this year.

While he formally retired, Castiglione hasn’t stayed completely away from the microphone. He called roughly 10 games from Fort Myers during spring training this year. But spring games are surely not the right place to hear the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award winner. Hence, Castiglione would call around 10 Sunday home games for the Red Sox this year.

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Imago Image Credit: MLB.com

It comes as a surprise because fans were caught off guard by his retirement announcement in 2024.

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“After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” Castiglione said back then. So now, as he returns, his presence will provide a boost for a fan base that is frustrated with the broadcasting.

The national broadcasts have only added to the local anger. Just this past Saturday, national color commentator John Smoltz drew heavy criticism from Boston fans. He was accused of taking an “awful” stance against the ABS review in MLB. Fans shared how Smoltz has become “miserable” to hear. Meanwhile, the Red Sox owner, John Henry, was also accused of not investing enough in improving the quality of broadcasting.

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For instance, Red Sox fans felt the absence of local announcers during their spring road trip. Hence, this is the perfect time for Joe Castiglione to go back to the booth. Yes, calling only 10 games might not have a huge impact, but his vivid storytelling style of broadcasting should be a welcome change for the fans.

When it comes to the Red Sox’s on-field performance, the team hints at a few positive changes.

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The Red Sox are steadily coming back to life

The Red Sox started the season with a 5-game losing streak. Offense went for a toss, and they scored 5 runs in just one game out of their first six. However, the last two games against the Cardinals hint at a comeback. They have won four of their last five games and scored 16 runs in the last two games!

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The biggest reason for this turnaround is the Red Sox’s newest addition, Willson Contreras. Perhaps their best offseason decision, Contreras is red-hot right now. In 15 games this year, he has slashed .302/.448/.509 with a .957 OPS. On top of that, he is proving to be a reliable defender at first base. Through 15 games, he’s in the 93rd percentile in OAA (+2).

“We got a guy who’s playing great defense at first base. He controls the strike zone. He’s becoming a leader in the clubhouse. It’s fun to have him around,” manager Alex Cora said.

Then comes the Red Sox’s other 2026 addition, Sonny Gray. He already has 10 SOs with a 2.75 ERA. His six scoreless innings against the Brewers hint at what could be expected later this year. But still, not everything is going well for the team. For example, Ranger Suarez, with his 5.02 ERA this year, is far from his best.

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Still, there are plenty of positives, and Joe Castiglione’s return should make the next few weeks better for the fans.