Benches Clear as Heated Celebration Pushes Baseball Rivalry On the Edge

Nine runs were not enough for Leones del Caracas outfielder Víctor Bericoto and his club. After he and Tiburones de La Guaira reliever Pedro García clashed, the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) derby ended 16-13 on Tuesday.

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Sports journalist Georgeny Pérez captured the mood in a post on X.

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“There’s no Leones-Tiburones without tense situations. The benches cleared after Pedro García got upset about the way Víctor Bericoto celebrated,” Pérez said.

Pérez’s point carries weight because both teams entered 2-4, with Tiburones allowing 46 runs and Leones 37 through six games.

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Leaky bullpens and a tight standings race leave little patience for a loud celebration in the first Capital Derby of a 56-game schedule. That edginess has deep roots.

Leones and Tiburones shared Estadio Universitario for almost six decades, splitting Caracas into two camps and turning every meeting into a neighborhood argument settled on the diamond.

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The résumés add fuel.

Leones own a league-best 21 championships, while Tiburones ended a near 38-year drought in 2024 with their eighth crown and a Caribbean Series title. Tiburones also took six of the last 10 meetings.

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Against that backdrop came the top of the fourth.

Bericoto, a 24-year-old recent San Francisco Giants call-up, celebrated emphatically against García, and the confrontation pulled both dugouts and bullpens onto the field at Estadio Universitario. The flashpoint fits the moment.

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Bericoto is a major leaguer playing in the winter league, while García is pitching in a bullpen that has been giving up too many runs, so an extra flamboyant trot probably hurt even more.

The baseball code provides an answer.

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It’s true that bat flips and exaggerated trots are much more widespread in the majors, but that doesn’t mean that pitchers appreciate it when a batter shows them up.

The temperature stayed high because Leones came out swinging.

Leones infielder Harold Castro and slugger Aldrem Corredor both went deep as the lineup built an early lead and put pressure on the Tiburones bullpen.

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Tiburones answered in the sixth of the baseball game.

An eight-run rally erased most of the damage, and Leones still clung to a 9-8 lead entering the bottom of the ninth. Then came the finish.

With two outs in the ninth, Tiburones outfielder Simon Muzziotti delivered a two-run single to complete the walk-off win and leave Caracas standing on the field.

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The result lifts Tiburones to 3-4, drops Leones to 2-5, and gives Tiburones a 1-0 lead in the season series. That swing frames what comes next for Leones and Tiburones.

Walk-off win shifts the early baseball race between Leones and Tiburones

This outcome affects the beginning of the race, and the timing couldn’t be worse for Leones.

With a 56-game regular season ahead, there is enough time to come back from the loss. But to lose in the first-ever Capital Derby match is painful.

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Tiburones, meanwhile, have lived on the edge so far.

They swept Navegantes del Magallanes 2-0 while scoring 10 runs in each game, then dropped four straight, so the eight-run sixth showed the lineup still has a ceiling that can erase deficits quickly.

Leones found power early through Castro and Corredor, yet the bullpen has to protect those leads. Until the relief arms settle, every lineup surge will keep carrying the risk of an ugly late-inning collapse like this one.

Leones and Tiburones’ coaching staff have named bullpen durability and pitching consistency as their focus, so expect adjustments before the next meeting. With most of the calendar ahead, the rematch is coming, and the García and Bericoto storyline will follow every plate appearance and every pitch thrown.