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Benches Clear in Tigers-A’s Game After $11M Pitcher Takes Exception to Bunt Single

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Prasun Chakrabarty

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Aug 2, 2026 | 7:28 AM EDT

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Benches Clear in Tigers-A’s Game After $11M Pitcher Takes Exception to Bunt Single

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Prasun Chakrabarty

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Aug 2, 2026 | 7:28 AM EDT

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Back in 2021, during a game against the Yankees, the Mets infielder Jeff McNeil stunned everyone with a perfectly executed bases-loaded drag bunt. It’s one of the toughest plays to pull off in baseball, requiring just the right touch and placement. But McNeil nailed it.

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With the game still hanging in the balance, he dropped a high-hopping bunt down the right side of the infield. It came off the bat too softly for the infielders to charge but too quickly for the pitcher to make a play. By the time Anthony Rizzo got to the ball, Michael Conforto had already crossed home plate. Mets manager Luis Rojas later praised McNeil for his awareness and execution.

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Fast forward five years, and another bunt from McNeil became the talking point once again at the Tigers-Athletics game on August 1, but for a completely different reason.

During the Athletics’ August 1 game against the Tigers at Sutter Health Park, Oakland was trailing by three runs late in the game with a runner on third and Detroit’s infield playing deep. Rather than swinging away, McNeil laid down another bunt. This time, it went for an RBI single, cutting the deficit and bringing the tying run to the plate, the same hitter who had homered in his previous at-bat.

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Instead of admiration, though, the play sparked chaos.

Tigers closer Kenley Jansen took exception to the bunt, believing it crossed an unwritten line. He confronted McNeil, benches and bullpens emptied, and within seconds players from both sides were rushing onto the field as teammates stepped in to separate them.

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Even after Detroit held on for the 8-6 win, Jansen, the All-Star closer who signed a one-year, $11 million contract eight months ago, was visibly almost furious as the bunt delayed their win. McNeil, meanwhile, looked more confused than confrontational, seemingly surprised that a routine baseball play had escalated into such a heated exchange.

The incident quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media.

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Former MLB pitcher and analyst Dallas Braden didn’t hide where he stood, posting on X: “Bad on Jeff McNeil for getting an RBI hit to extend the inning & bring the tying run to plate. Not a great look at all for Kenley.” 

As the debate picked up steam online, it didn’t take long for the officials to be asked about the incident. And one of them had plenty to say. 

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The Tigers’ manager shares his experience from the scene 

After the dust settled, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch offered his take on what had just unfolded at Sutter Health Park. From his perspective, it wasn’t some long-running feud. It was simply a game boiling over in a tense moment.

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“Just a lot of competitive juices at the end. I think Kenley was frustrated by the bunt, which extended the inning,” Hinch said. “I didn’t really see them have words, and then we all ended up on the field.”

Hinch added that he didn’t realize how heated things had become until everyone was making their way off the field. 

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“Kind of sorting through it, I can see Kenley was really mad. I briefly talked to Kots [A’s manager Mark Kotsay] on the walk off the field. You walk off the field through the stadium. Just tried to get caught up. I think he [Jansen] was just competitive and mad that McNeil bunted.”

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And that’s where this whole debate gets interesting.

Bunting itself isn’t against the rules. But baseball has always been filled with unwritten rules, and one of them is that laying down a bunt late in a game, especially when the opposing team has a comfortable lead, is often viewed as breaking baseball’s code. Some see it as smart baseball. Others see it as disrespectful.

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On Saturday night, those two viewpoints collided.

McNeil was simply trying to keep the Athletics alive. Jansen clearly believed the bunt crossed a line. The result was one of the most heated moments of the night.


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Written by

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Prasun Chakrabarty

2,328 Articles

Prasun Chakrabarty is a Senior Writer in the Olympic Sports division at EssentiallySports, where he covers track and field, gymnastics, swimming, and other Olympic disciplines. A seasoned journalist with three years at the company, Prasun's extensive knowledge and passion for track and field were evident from day one. With years of connections and research already established, he brought a unique edge to the ES Insights and Trends Desk. He has since become a key voice in the company's Olympic sports coverage. His star coverage includes World Athletics Indoor Championships, USATF Outdoor Championships, and reporting live from the U.S. Marathon Trials. His expertise earned him a special invitation from the Paris City Council to cover lead-up events ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Over time, his stories have sparked real-world impact. His piece on athlete mental toughness drew praise from Texas Volleyball head coach Jerritt Elliott, while a feature on winter sports caught the attention of Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, who engaged with it publicly. His reporting has made its way into Wikipedia, where editors have cited his work as a trusted source on Olympic sports. Being an alum of the Journalistic Excellence Program (JEP) and an active member of the ES Think Tank, he’s part of the team driving the site’s long-term coverage strategy.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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