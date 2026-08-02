Benches Clear in Tigers-A’s Game After $11M Pitcher Takes Exception to Bunt Single

Back in 2021, during a game against the Yankees, the Mets infielder Jeff McNeil stunned everyone with a perfectly executed bases-loaded drag bunt. It’s one of the toughest plays to pull off in baseball, requiring just the right touch and placement. But McNeil nailed it.

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With the game still hanging in the balance, he dropped a high-hopping bunt down the right side of the infield. It came off the bat too softly for the infielders to charge but too quickly for the pitcher to make a play. By the time Anthony Rizzo got to the ball, Michael Conforto had already crossed home plate. Mets manager Luis Rojas later praised McNeil for his awareness and execution.

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Fast forward five years, and another bunt from McNeil became the talking point once again at the Tigers-Athletics game on August 1, but for a completely different reason.

During the Athletics’ August 1 game against the Tigers at Sutter Health Park, Oakland was trailing by three runs late in the game with a runner on third and Detroit’s infield playing deep. Rather than swinging away, McNeil laid down another bunt. This time, it went for an RBI single, cutting the deficit and bringing the tying run to the plate, the same hitter who had homered in his previous at-bat.

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Instead of admiration, though, the play sparked chaos.

Tigers closer Kenley Jansen took exception to the bunt, believing it crossed an unwritten line. He confronted McNeil, benches and bullpens emptied, and within seconds players from both sides were rushing onto the field as teammates stepped in to separate them.

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Even after Detroit held on for the 8-6 win, Jansen, the All-Star closer who signed a one-year, $11 million contract eight months ago, was visibly almost furious as the bunt delayed their win. McNeil, meanwhile, looked more confused than confrontational, seemingly surprised that a routine baseball play had escalated into such a heated exchange.

The incident quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media.

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Former MLB pitcher and analyst Dallas Braden didn’t hide where he stood, posting on X: “Bad on Jeff McNeil for getting an RBI hit to extend the inning & bring the tying run to plate. Not a great look at all for Kenley.”

As the debate picked up steam online, it didn’t take long for the officials to be asked about the incident. And one of them had plenty to say.

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The Tigers’ manager shares his experience from the scene

After the dust settled, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch offered his take on what had just unfolded at Sutter Health Park. From his perspective, it wasn’t some long-running feud. It was simply a game boiling over in a tense moment.

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“Just a lot of competitive juices at the end. I think Kenley was frustrated by the bunt, which extended the inning,” Hinch said. “I didn’t really see them have words, and then we all ended up on the field.”

Hinch added that he didn’t realize how heated things had become until everyone was making their way off the field.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2024: Red Sox vs Royals AUG 6 August 6, 2024: Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen 74 throws against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240806_zma_c04_502.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree278386

“Kind of sorting through it, I can see Kenley was really mad. I briefly talked to Kots [A’s manager Mark Kotsay] on the walk off the field. You walk off the field through the stadium. Just tried to get caught up. I think he [Jansen] was just competitive and mad that McNeil bunted.”

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And that’s where this whole debate gets interesting.

Bunting itself isn’t against the rules. But baseball has always been filled with unwritten rules, and one of them is that laying down a bunt late in a game, especially when the opposing team has a comfortable lead, is often viewed as breaking baseball’s code. Some see it as smart baseball. Others see it as disrespectful.

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On Saturday night, those two viewpoints collided.

McNeil was simply trying to keep the Athletics alive. Jansen clearly believed the bunt crossed a line. The result was one of the most heated moments of the night.



