“Best in the History”: Dodgers’ Veteran Makes Feelings Clear on Chasing MLB History to Join Derek Jeter & Others

Max Muncy is one long ball away from postseason history. And the countdown to the milestone starts now, as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to go head-to-head with the Milwaukee Brewers. Ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, the Dodgers’ veteran third baseman spoke on what the milestone means to him.

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On October 7, Muncy crushed a Statcast-projected 389-foot home run in the ninth inning in Truist Park to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1 over the Atlanta Braves. It marked his 19th career home run of the postseason. The solo shot put him on the verge of MLB postseason history. If he hits one more home run during the playoffs, Muncy will join elite company.

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Before him, only 6 players have recorded at least 20 postseason home runs in their careers. The exclusive list includes Manny Ramirez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Schwarber, George Springer, Bernie Williams, and Derek Jeter. On Sunday, Muncy spoke about the elite company awaiting him.

“I consider those guys the absolute best in the history of baseball, so to be in the same conversation, it’s really, really cool,” said the Dodgers’ third baseman, per Dodgers Nation on X.

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As important as the milestone ahead of him is, personal achievement will never be bigger than the team’s interest for Max Muncy. He has made that completely clear.

While speaking to the reporters, Muncy revealed that whenever he hits his milestone home run, he hopes that it will help the Dodgers win a game.

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“It’d be really cool. Hopefully, if I do that, it’s a home run that’s allowing us to win the game,” said Max Muncy, per Dodgers Nation.

“My personal stats have never been important to me when it comes to that. It’s always been about how many rings can we get, how many wins can we stack.”

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A three-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, Muncy has contributed to the team’s success time and again.

In Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, he hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game. He also homered in the seventh inning of Game 2 last year, helping the Dodgers secure a 5-1 victory.

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For Game 1 of the NLCS, the Milwaukee Brewers selected Jacob Misirowski as their starter. The 24-year-old has pitched only twice to Muncy; the veteran Dodger went hitless against Misirowski in both games at 4 at-bats. However, baseball is unpredictable, and anything can happen.

This postseason, Muncy went 3-for-12, with 3 home runs, 3 runs, and 3RBIs. A fourth blast will land Muncy alongside the elites.

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Apart from Muncy, another Dodgers player also has a chance of joining the exclusive list by the end of the postseason.

Both Muncy and Kiké Hernández entered the NLDS with 16 postseason home runs . Against the Braves, Muncy hit 3 homers, and Hernández hit one.

October baseball star Kiké Hernández has recorded 17 postseason home runs. If they both achieve the feat, the two Dodgers stars will become the seventh and eighth players on the list.

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As the two players gear up for Game 1 of the NLCS, Kiké Hernández spoke about Muncy’s consistency over the years.

“He’s one of the better hitters in the league, one of the most consistent power hitters in the last 10 years or so,” Hernández shared, per Dodgers Nation. “When there’s a big game, Max is one of those guys you know you can count on.”

Muncy and Hernández have been teammates since 2018, though the latter left for the Boston Red Sox in 2021, but returned in 2023. They have won three World Series rings (2020, 2024, and 2025) together.

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Talking about today’s game, Misiorowski will start for the Brewers in the series opener, and Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Dodgers, as Los Angeles chases a World Series three-peat.