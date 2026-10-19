“Betting on Our Guys”: Guardians Manager Refuses to Back Down as Team Stand on the Brink of ALCS Elimination

When the Cleveland Guardians stared elimination in the face during the ALDS, they refused to let their season end without a fight. Coming back from a 0-2 deficit against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS, however, is an entirely different challenge. After scripting a turnaround in Game 3, the Guardians now find themselves on the brink of another postseason heartbreak, with the Rays taking a 3-2 series lead after Game 5. One loss could bring their 2026 campaign to a crushing end, but Stephen Vogt isn’t ready to count his team out just yet.

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With their backs against the wall, the Guardians need to summon the same resilience that kept their postseason dreams alive earlier. As Game 6 approaches, Vogt is putting his faith in his team’s ability to fight back once again.

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“We don’t like being in this position, but as we said, in the last series, our backs are against the wall. They’ve been against the wall for a long time. This is when this team thrives. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us. It’s a really good team when they play at home, especially. So we know this is going to be tough; if there’s a group I’m betting on to get this done. It’s our guys,” Fox Sports MLB quoted Vogt.

It’s Vogt’s resume with the Guardians that makes him stay confident. In the 2024 ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland won Game 1 before dropping Games 2 and 3, falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Facing elimination, the Guardians won Games 4 and 5 to advance. That comeback showed the team’s ability to respond under pressure, something Vogt will need again as Cleveland fights to keep its 2026 postseason run alive.

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However, this time, the challenge will be tougher. Notably, the Rays went 55-26 at Tropicana Field during the regular season, and for the Guardians, the next two games are on the road. So, the Guardians need to fight all the odds.

While the Guardians may still make a comeback, there are a few factors Vogt needs to ensure. The Guardians scored seven runs in Game 1 but managed only seven runs combined over the next four games. Hence, in Game 6, star third baseman José Ramírez needs protection in the lineup. Hitters like Chase DeLauter and Nathaniel Lowe must come through with runners in scoring position to prevent the Rays from pitching around Ramírez.

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Moreover, pitchers like Slade Cecconi or Joey Cantillo will need to deliver clean, short frames early. The Guardians’ choice of players will also determine their chances. Vogt officially ruled out ace Gavin Williams, explicitly stating after the Game 5 loss that Williams is “not an option” to pitch on short three days’ rest. By holding Williams back, the Guardians keep him aligned to start a potential winner-take-all Game 7 on regular rest, should they survive.

So, another bullpen day is coming up for the Guardians, and for the fans, their manager’s confidence is what makes them still believe in winning the ALCS.

