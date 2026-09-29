“Big Step Forward”: Aaron Judge’s Latest Words on Injury Spark Intrigue Around Yankees’ Playoffs Plans

The New York Yankees in a day’s time will be facing the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, and the Yankees have a major decision to make about Aaron Judge. It was said that Judge was not making the Wild Card roster, but it looks like there could be a twist in the tale.

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“I’ve been hitting for a while, so it feels great, which is definitely a big step forward because you kind of put a lot of weight on that back leg. I’m feeling good there,” Judge told SNY in his presser.

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The Yankees captain had already missed 84 games with a fractured rib before returning on September 8th. But just 7 games later, Judge suffered a moderate calf strain and was sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. Now, with the Red Sox waiting in the Wild Card Series, his place on the Yankees roster remains uncertain. But that could be changing soon.

Aaron Boone had already said the team was preparing as though Judge would not be available. But the Yankees never completely closed the door on their captain returning for Game 1.

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Judge stepped onto the field for live batting practice on Monday. He faced live pitching and took 4 plate appearances, drawing 2 walks and striking out once. Judge also hit a ground ball back toward the mound, but the most telling moment came after his at-bats.

“I’m feeling great,” Judge said, explaining that his leg was handling the load from his batting work.

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Still, the missing piece has continued to be Judge’s running, especially after the calf strain. He has worked on an anti-gravity treadmill, but Judge has not run the bases or taken defensive drills since the calf strain. That’s a critical step before coming into the postseason.

That leaves the Yankees deciding whether his bat is enough to outweigh the questions around his legs. And that’s the most important question.

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The Yankees have already seen how much Judge can change a postseason game, especially against Boston. He went 4-for-11 when the Yankees eliminated the Red Sox in the 2025 Wild Card Series. Judge also owns a .355 average with 11 hits and 2 home runs across 8 postseason games against the Red Sox.

That history matters because October can make one swing feel far more important than any of the regular-season at-bats.

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]Giancarlo Stanton could be the best example of this. Stanton has dealt with repeated calf problems, and that has reduced his sprint speed to 23.8 feet per second, well below the MLB average of 27. But his bat was so impactful that he was always on the team, with him having hit 18 homers in postseason.

Judge now hopes his own bat can offer something similar, and his latest workout may give New York another reason to think twice.

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The Yankees can still win without Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge’s injury has left the Yankees facing October without their biggest name. Yet Cody Bellinger believes the Yankees still have enough talent to make a postseason run.

“I’m fully confident that we have enough talent in here to go out, win and beat anybody,” Bellinger said.

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That confidence starts with a rotation that has carried the Yankees through several difficult stretches this season. Since July 28, Yankees starters have allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 40 of 51 starts. They have allowed 1 earned run or fewer in 33 starts, posting a 2.50 ERA during that stretch.

Carlos Rodón showed what that group can bring by throwing 8 scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Rodón give New York several strong options. Rodón might not even start the Wild Card Series, showing just how much depth exists there.

The Yankees have also received enough offense from players beyond Judge to keep games moving forward. Ben Rice has already hit 41 home runs and 97 RBIs during his breakout season. Bellinger and Luis García Jr. have also given New York more production around Rice.

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Now, the Yankees enter October knowing their biggest star might not be available immediately.

“We know we’re capable of winning games,” Aaron Boone said after New York went 39-26 since the All-Star break.

With their pitching and offense already producing without Judge, the Yankees have reasons to believe October can continue.