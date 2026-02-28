“Billionaires Always Gonna Win”- NBA Legend Sends Stark Reality Check to MLB Players Pushing for 2027 Lockout

With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire in 2026, Major League Baseball is already laying the groundwork in case a lockout hits in 2027. The biggest hurdle remains the push for a salary cap, something the MLB Players Association has long rejected. As tensions rise between the league and the union, fans are starting to wonder what it could mean for the game’s future.

Well, MLB has had four lockouts in its history, but without any major damage to the schedule. This time, though, if both sides dig in, the standoff could have much broader consequences. But would taking a hard line really benefit the players in the long run?

In view of this, NBA legend Charles Barkley recently offered a blunt reality check, urging MLB players to think carefully before escalating the fight with team owners.

“These are businessmen, and businessmen with all the money always win in the long run. So, we always have to be careful because if you cancel a season, it ain’t going to affect the owners… I walked into the room with Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan, still struck twice… I say at some point,

USA Today via Reuters Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Surely, Barkley knows a thing or two about lockouts from his NBA days. Remember, back in 1995, he was one of the NBA union’s loudest critics. Alongside stars like Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing, Barkley even tried to decertify the National Basketball Players Association because they weren’t happy with the proposed revenue-sharing model and salary cap changes at the time.

But if we look at how those NBA lockouts played out, it’s easier to see why Barkley is preaching caution now.

Notably, in most of the league’s major labor standoffs, the owners ultimately came out on top. They managed to push through tighter salary controls and reduce the players’ share of Basketball-Related Income. Sure, the players held on to certain protections like keeping a “soft” salary cap, but overall, they lost billions in potential earnings as their revenue split shrank.

Now, that’s basically the reality check Barkley is offering to the MLB players.

No matter how strongly players feel about their demands, billionaire owners usually have the leverage and, in the long run, they’re the ones running the league. So as MLB players consider digging in over the salary cap issue, there’s a real risk that owners may not lose much at all, while the players could eventually be forced to compromise.

That said, Barkley has shared a slightly different perspective when it comes specifically to the idea of a salary cap.

Barkley calls for better salary negotiations in MLB

Well, Barkley isn’t flat-out against the idea of salary restrictions in MLB. He’s just looking at it from a more balanced angle. Instead of only talking about a cap, he believes there should be both a salary floor and a salary ceiling. “Cap is an interesting word. I think you have to have a floor and a ceiling cause we don’t want the teams at the bottom just making money. We want everybody to be competitive,” Barkley added.

So, a mandatory salary floor would force all 30 teams to spend a minimum amount on their roster. That way, MLB clubs like the Marlins or the Pirates wouldn’t face constant criticism for not investing enough in their squads. And if every team had to meet a standardized spending baseline, it could create a more active and competitive offseason across the league.

At the same time, Barkley supports the idea of a ceiling to prevent big-market teams like the Dodgers and the Mets from spending without limits. The goal isn’t to punish anyone, but to keep the playing field somewhat level. Still, there needs to be a middle ground. Push too hard in either direction, and things could spiral in MLB.

