“Bite the Bullet”: Mets Broadcaster Urges Team to Make Bold Move Before It’s Too Late

The New York Mets’ rotation needs a frontline starter ASAP before entering 2027 so that their chances of a comeback can increase. If not, they can wait for their young pitchers to develop into aces. As we know, the Chicago Cubs got Clay Holmes, and the Tampa Bay Rays now have Freddy Peralta in their rotation. But the Mets are now without a proven frontline starter, and with a comeback goal in hand, a team broadcaster is urging them to get the pitcher they need before it’s too late.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

” I think that the Mets, at some point, have got to bite the bullet and bring in a top-of-the-rotation type starter,” said longtime Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen on SNY Mets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“…They’ve got a couple of pitchers on their staff right now who might turn out to be top-of-the-rotation pitchers… and maybe McLean and Scott are those guys. But I think there’s a value to bringing in an established top-of-the-rotation pitcher.”

When David Stearns acquired Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, he envisioned him as their ace. Acquired in the walk year of his 5-year, $15.5 million extension, Peralta has been a liability throughout the season. He registered a 4.99 ERA and a 5-9 record across his 22 starts for New York. Peralta also failed to advance deeper than 5.2 innings in most of his outings. During his last outing as a Met, he threw 4.0 innings, surrendering 3 runs on 6 hits.

Get the EssentiallySports Daily Newsletter. Stay ahead of the game with daily updates, exclusive stories, expert takes, and the biggest moments from the world's most popular sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peralta’s first outing for the Rays has also gone awry. He gave up 7 runs against the Colorado Rockies across 3.2 innings. So, releasing Peralta is not the problem, but keeping the spot empty for long can be one.

For now, Christian Scott (3.15 ERA) and Nolan McLean (3.51 ERA) are the Mets’ most trusted starters. But they are both new to the big leagues. Scott and McLean are only playing their second MLB season this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Scott is almost on the verge of surpassing his career-high in innings. This season, he has thrown 88 innings in total, between MLB and Triple-A. The workload is especially significant with Scott returning from Tommy John surgery. Interim manager Andy Green revealed that he is tracking Scott’s workload closely.

“Right now it’s week to week. These decisions are best made with feedback after each game,” Green told The Athletic. “We’re continuing on the same course we have all year long. We anticipate him [Scott] continuing to do that until we get information that points to it being wise for him to shut it down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only is Scott, but Nolan McLean is also near his career high in innings. He has thrown 130.2 innings in the big leagues this season. McLean is just 31 innings behind his workload last season, and the Mets still have 46 games ahead of them.

In his recent games, Kodai Senga has finally shown improvement as a reliever in the late innings, so the Mets are unlikely to move him back into the rotation. And the demand for rotation help is not just coming from what the roster looks like on paper, but from the fans as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mets fans are already frustrated with how things have played out, and the rotation has become another major concern. Some want the team to go out and get a proven ace, while others are tired of seeing big moves fail and point to Freddy Peralta’s struggles as the latest example.

Even looking back at the 2025 season, the momentum the Mets entered the year with faded quickly. They were one of the strongest teams early on, reaching a 45-24 record on June 12. However, the Mets struggled over the remainder of the season and eventually finished 83-79, placing second in the NL East. Their fall from such a strong position showed how quickly a promising season can slip away, giving the Mets even more reason to strengthen their rotation with a proven frontline starter rather than relying entirely on young pitchers to develop into aces.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Mets could depend on their existing rotation to end the season, an established starter for a fresh start in 2027 can improve their comeback chances. Despite the risks, Cohen wants the Mets to make the “gamble” for the right guy.

The Mets got RHP Gary Gill Hill in exchange for Peralta. Now it remains to be seen whether he can develop into a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Mets.

Gary Gill Hill’s arsenal shows promise for the Mets

The Mets traded Freddy Peralta in exchange for three top-30 prospects from the Tampa Bay Rays. Alongside OF Aidan Smith and IF Emilien Pitre, the Rays also sent righty Gary Gill Hill to New York. MLB Pipeline had ranked Hill as the Rays’ number 26 prospect. He became number 19 within the Mets’ farm system, per the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill’s debut in Double-A Binghamton was impressive. He helped his team pull off a franchise-record-breaking 23-3 victory over Hartford. Hill threw five shutout innings, allowing only 3 hits and 2 walks to his opponents.

The 22-year-old possesses a fastball, a cutter, a slider, and a changeup with 60-grade control in his arsenal, per MLB.com. Hill holds a 3.94 ERA in his minor league career across 82 outings. The Mets now need to build him into the ace they need.