“Bizarre Display”: Pete Alonso’s 300th HR Becomes Mets’ “Most Embarrassing Season” in History, Per Analyst

The New York Mets fans celebrated the game-tying home run with a standing ovation, but there was one glaring problem: it came off the bat of Pete Alonso, wearing a Baltimore Orioles uniform. His ninth-inning blast marked his 300th career homer, turning his already emotional return to Citi Field into another reminder of what the Mets had let slip away. For radio host Gregg “Gio” Giannotti, it only confirmed how disappointing the season has become for New York.

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“What a scene, what a bizarre display, the entire thing. I understand the reasons why, but I think now that last night happened, and you got Pete Alonso hitting his 300th home run as a member of the Orioles and the big standing ovation and everything else that this has to be, and we’ve been saying it all year, but I think it’s finally confirmed the most embarrassing season in the history of the New York Mets,” Giannotti said, as per WFAN Sports Radio on X.

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The Mets had been leading 3-2 since the third inning, and it looked like they would finally bag the game. However, Alonso’s 414-foot homer in the ninth inning forced them into extra innings. Yet, instead of being disappointed, the Mets faithful celebrated his milestone with a standing ovation, and New York eventually lost the game 7-5 in the 11th inning.

That’s why Gio termed it the most embarrassing for the franchise.

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Alonso entered free agency at the end of 2025 after spending seven seasons as one of the Mets’ biggest stars. That’s when the Orioles swooped in with a five-year, $155 million contract. This season, the Mets, who have one of the biggest payrolls in MLB, ended up at the bottom of the NL East and have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Gio added that this season is even worse than their 120-loss season in 1962. To top it off, he mentioned that even the disastrous 1992 season, which infamously featured “the worst team money could buy,” was not as bad as this one.

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The radio host also highlighted how the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox struggled at the beginning of the season. However, they took the necessary steps, and both teams are now safely in the playoff picture. The Mets took too long to make the necessary changes and are still at the bottom of the NL East.

Gio said that he understands why Mets fans celebrate Pete Alonso, but he had earlier criticized them for booing Jonah Tong when he was pitching against the former Met. He found it strange that they were going against their own player just to see Alonso hit his 300th. Even Francisco Lindor urged the fans to show some support to the pitchers who were trying to win the games for them.

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But the fans went their own way and celebrated again when Alonso hit another homer on Wednesday. The Mets suffered a 7-1 loss as the Orioles swept them at their own ballpark, which probably further proved Giannotti’s point.