A blockbuster deal is bringing Tarik Skubal to New York, but not everyone in Los Angeles is ready to see him go. As Skubal prepares for the next chapter of his career, a Los Angeles Dodgers teammate has shared an emotional message about their time together. Blake Snell, who had openly campaigned for Skubal to remain in Los Angeles, made his feelings clear after Skubal posted on Instagram.

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Skubal signed a historic nine-year, $450 million contract to join the Mets. It marks the largest pitching deal in MLB history, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s contract with the Dodgers. To announce the latest developments, the 29-year-old shared a video on Instagram celebrating the next chapter of his career. However, it was Snell’s heartfelt message in response to his former teammate’s post that caught everyone’s attention, as it acknowledged the end of a memorable partnership.

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“What a time we had, lil bro,” Snell commented, accompanied by a sad-face emoji.

The seven-word message reflected the bond the two southpaws developed after Skubal arrived in Los Angeles at the trade deadline. Although their time as teammates was brief, the pair quickly became close friends, frequently spending time together in the clubhouse and sharing observations about pitching.

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The friendship also extended beyond their time on the field, with the two regularly communicating during the offseason and referring to each other as best friends on social media.

Snell had made little secret of his desire to continue playing alongside Skubal in the Dodgers. Following their elimination after reaching the National League Championship Series, the veteran pitcher attempted to convince Skubal to reconsider leaving the organization.

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“I just said he can’t leave me, especially on these terms,” Snell previously told the California Post.

Snell also emphasized that the Dodgers had unfinished business after falling short of their World Series ambitions. He wanted to celebrate their next win with Skubal in the rotation.

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Snell continued his recruiting efforts throughout the offseason. Earlier in November, he revealed that he had spoken with Skubal almost every day and had already made his case for the left-hander’s return.

“I want nothing more than for him to be a Dodger. But again, it’s a life decision for him and his family. So I respect that,” Snell told SportsNet LA’s David Vassegh.

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He also expressed optimism about the Dodgers’ chances of retaining Skubal.

However, fate had different plans. The Mets ultimately presented an offer that the Dodgers did not match. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez subsequently reported that the Dodgers never reached the stage of making Skubal a formal contract offer, with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming collective bargaining agreement influencing the organization’s approach.

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With Skubal now joining the Mets, the two former teammates will become National League rivals in 2027.