“Blinked and Seven Years Went By”: Baltimore’s Pete Alonso Reflects on Tribute Video at Mets Game

Less than a year ago, the Mets decided Pete Alonso was not worth a long-term commitment. Then came the irony: Baltimore, the team that paid him $155 million, helped officially end New York’s season. And while Alonso returned to Citi Field in an Orioles uniform, the Mets were left celebrating the same homegrown star they had chosen not to formally pursue in free agency. They let him walk, watched him land a five-year deal elsewhere, and then gave him a hero’s welcome in Queens. It was a brutal reminder of how badly the situation had flipped.

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The reception showed that Alonso’s departure had done little to change how Mets fans felt about him. Citi Field welcomed him like he had never left, rising for a standing ovation as the team played a tribute video honoring his seven seasons in New York. Alonso tipped his cap to the crowd, taking in a moment that seemed to bring his entire Mets tenure rushing back at once.

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“I know the tribute video was probably two minutes-ish, but for me, I blinked and seven years went by. It really felt so quick,” the 31-year-old said after the game, as per the 9-second clip from Foul Territory.

Alonso returned to Citi Field for the first time since leaving New York in 2025, and Mets fans made sure he felt at home. Signs reading “Thank you Alonso,” “Forever a Met,” and “Welcome back Pete” filled the stands, while the team played a tribute video before the game.

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The reception only grew louder once he stepped to the plate. A crowd of 35,800 stood and applauded, his old walk-up song “Layla” played over the speakers, and chants of his name rolled through Citi Field.

“I feel very fortunate. I appreciate all the support and people keeping up,” Alonso said after Baltimore’s 2-1 win. “I care so much about leaving it all out in the field, really taking every opportunity and just doing all the work that I have and emptying the tank every night. I’m glad that people appreciate that. For them to recognize that and appreciate that continuously, it’s really special.”

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Alonso went 0-for-3, but the box score barely mattered. The night was about what he had meant to New York. Drafted by the Mets in 2016, he debuted in 2019 and immediately won Rookie of the Year after hitting 53 home runs with 120 RBIs and a .941 OPS. He later became a five-time All-Star before leaving in free agency after the 2025 season, when the Mets chose not to make him a formal offer.

Mets chose not to bring Alonso back

The decision to move on from one of the Mets’ most dependable homegrown sluggers never sat well with a large section of the fanbase. New York’s hesitation centered on what Alonso might look like several years into a long-term contract. He was set to turn 31 before the 2026 season, and first basemen whose value is heavily tied to power can become risky investments as they move deeper into their 30s. His defense added to that concern, as he recorded minus-8 Outs Above Average in 2024 and minus-9 in 2025, while the Mets also had younger internal options at first base or DH.

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Even after Alonso rebounded with 38 homers, 126 RBIs and an .871 OPS in 2025, the front office remained reluctant to make the long-term commitment he wanted. Baltimore was willing to take that risk, signing him to a five-year, $155 million contract.

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Less than a year later, that decision looks far more uncomfortable for New York. The Mets followed their historic 2025 collapse with another disappointing season and were eventually eliminated from playoff contention, while Baltimore remained alive in the American League Wild Card race.

Alonso, meanwhile, has continued producing. After hitting .272 with an .871 OPS in 162 games last season, he is batting .268 with an .859 OPS through 151 games in 2026. His 35 home runs are just three fewer than his total from last year.

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That contrast helped fuel the “Fire Stearns” chants at Citi Field during Alonso’s return. Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson only added to the frustration by openly questioning the decision to let him leave.

“I was disappointed,” Alderson said. “From my standpoint, if they let him go because of his defense, I think that was a mistake. If they let him go because they thought his power was going to diminish over time, okay, that’s a guess.”

Alonso, however, does not appear interested in reopening the breakup. Instead, he has embraced his new home in Baltimore.

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“I feel like Baltimore’s home,” he said postgame. “I feel so at home and really just so genuinely happy where it’s like, I really see myself in a really good way with this organization. Hopefully, I get to finish my career here as an Oriole. I’m beyond blessed to be an Oriole.”

For now, Alonso is one home run away from 300 for his career, while Baltimore continues pushing for a postseason spot.