Blue Jays Face Double Setback as Rival New York Franchises Sabotage Trade Plans, per Insiders

Following their narrow Game 7 World Series defeat, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking reinforcements across various departments to end their 32-year championship drought. With the MLB free agency frenzy continuing in full flow, veteran Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker and the new Japanese pitching sensation Tatsuya Imai have emerged as some of the biggest targets for the Blue Jays.

But recent reports suggest that Toronto could suffer another defeat as the New York brothers emerge as favorites to secure these stars.

According to the ESPN MLB 2025-26 offseason survey, compiled by Jesse Rogers, Tucker could head to the New York Yankees, and Imai can land at the New York Mets, as per Kiley McDaniel.

The survey deemed the Yanks as the favorite to sign Kyle Tucker on a massive $400 million deal.

“The Yankees kept coming up in answers, but they weren’t the only ones,” Rogers wrote.

“One respondent thought Baltimore or Detroit could put more than $400 million in Tucker’s pocket, and the voter who chose Philadelphia did it with the caveat of Kyle Schwarber leaving. But coming in second in our poll were the back-to-back World Series champions [Dodgers].”

After a season where Tucker hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases in 136 games, the Yankees could use the Chicago Cubs star as a replacement for Cody Bellinger. The 30-year-old hit .272/.334/.480, with 29 home runs, 98 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 152 games.

The Blue Jays were considered the favorites to sign Kyle Tucker, especially given his consistency and patient approach. But with the Yankees swooping in, Toronto could be left empty-handed.

A similar situation may arise in the dealings for the Seibu Lions’ pitching ace, Tatsuya Imai, from NPB.

The Blue Jays are in the race to sign the 27-year-old after previously missing out on the likes of Shohei Otani. But along with ESPN’s McDaniel, The Athletic’s Andy McCullough, too, believes that the New York Mets are the team to go for Tatsuya Imai, especially with the team’s “desire to improve their run prevention.”

The right-hander averaged 4.4 walks per nine innings during his NPB career, though he did get it down to a career-low 2.5 in 163.2 innings last season. Upon examining his game closely, Imai’s fastball ranges from 93 to 97 mph and reaches 99 alongside an above-average slider.

This could massively help out the Mets, who have a pitching rotation ranked 18th in ERA (4.13) and 27th in innings pitched (796.0). Projected to sign a 6-year, $157 million deal, NYM can easily afford that!

But even with all the speculations, we cannot ignore Tatsuya Imai’s desire to defeat a team like LA! And the Blue Jays were that team in 2025, giving a head-to-head competition to the “evil empire!”

“Winning against a team like that and becoming a world champion would be the most valuable thing in my life. If anything, I’d rather take them down.”

Yet, if the Toronto Blue Jays fail there, what’s plan B?

What are the Blue Jays’ alternatives for Tucker and Imai?

With primary targets seemingly out of reach, the Toronto Blue Jays could shift focus to Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez and outfielder Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The MLB 2025-26 offseason survey revealed that Valdez could very much be on the cards.

“I could see the Blue Jays adding a lefty like Valdez,” one executive was quoted as saying in the report.

“He fills a need and might send them back to October baseball.”

Since the start of 2022, Valdez is 57-35 with a 3.21 ERA, averaging 191 innings per season, making him a prime candidate for Toronto’s bullpen. The 32-year-old could immediately impact the 10th-ranked team in the AL in rotation ERA and 14th in home runs allowed. He would further add a left-handed option to the rotation that comprises Trey Yesavage, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and José Berríos.

On the other hand, Schwarber is coming off a career year with 56 home runs, making him another top free agent in the market. He finished second behind the unanimous winner Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP voting and could fit into the Blue Jays lineup as a left-handed power, especially in the DH spot.

With options still available, the Toronto Blue Jays have time to build the perfect roster and finally win the Commissioner’s Cup this coming season.