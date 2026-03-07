Blue Jays Face Tough Call On Davis Schneider as 29YO Cardinals Star Becomes Best Fit, per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays may soon find themselves facing a difficult decision. Recent trade speculation points to a potential straight swap with a left-handed pitcher from the St. Louis Cardinals. If that happens, the team might have to part ways with fan-favorite Davis Schneider, the one who helped the Blue Jays reach Game 7 of the World Series, highlighted by his leadoff home run in Game 5.

“The Blue jays predicted to land a Cardinal star reliever in a big trade.” Nick Gosse of Jays Digest said in his recent episode. “This is about Jojo Romero, and with the recent additions that the Jays have made, especially, you know, seeing some guys who have, you know, performed quite well, and at the end of the day, here, even with Eloy Jimenez performing well and potentially being on the outside looking in, it’s starting to make some more sense.”

In fact, ESPN insider David Schoenfield also recently floated the idea of sending Schneider to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Romero.

Romero can fill the Jays’ need for a reliable late-innings southpaw, while the Cardinals can balance their left-heavy lineup with Schneider.

“Schneider… is exactly what the Cardinals need,” wrote Schoenfield.

Interestingly, in a recent article, insider Kerry Miller took a look at a handful of MLB top trade candidates that will end up getting moved this season. Among the players whom Miller discussed was Jojo Romero, and Miller predicted the Blue Jays would end up being the team that lands the star reliever this season.

Romero’s 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances and an above-average whiff rate of 27% in 2025 make him more than a speculative target for Toronto. He dominated with an elite ground-ball rate of 54.5%, allowing 47 hits and only 2 homers in 61 innings. Romero’s late-innings experience can immediately benefit the Blue Jays’ relief corps, which struggled with consistency last season.

As Nick also mentioned, the Blue Jays won’t be the only contender for a proven arm. Teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, and Orioles might also be on the market for a reliever like Romero. Now the real question is why the Jays would be ready to give up on Schneider in the first place. The answer lies in a crowded outfield that squeezed playing time for the fan-favorite homegrown contributor.

Why Davis Schneider could become expendable for the Blue Jays

Toronto’s outfield boasts a good mix of youth and veterans, but overcrowding seems to be the unpleasant truth. Daulton Varsho is locked at CF, delivering a .238 AVG and .832 OPS last season. Addison Barger’s 24 HRs provided a massive boost to the team, and he was shifted to RF after Kazuma Okamoto was brought in for third base.

Anthony Santander had a limited impact in his short stint, but he is expected to see regular time post-injury. Recent trade additions like Jesús Sánchez and Myles Straw, along with prior inclusions of Nathan Lukes and DH George Springer, offer too many options for corner at-bats.

Davis Schneider’s right-handed power against left-handed pitching now sees him more as a utility option than a regular starter. The whole scenario makes it increasingly difficult for him to secure consistent playing time. On the other hand, his youth, team control through 2029, and a projected .797 OPS and a 127 wRC+ in 2025 samples make Schneider a valuable trade chip for Toronto.

Recent developments in spring training have further complicated his chances. Eloy Jiménez showcased incredible form and power early in camp, making the veteran slugger a possible regular at bat. If Jiménez locks down that role alongside Toronto’s existing outfield rotation, Schneider will see his opportunities shrink further.

From a front-office perspective, the speculation reflects a familiar roster strategy of converting surplus position players into pitching help. For the Jays, Schneider carries considerable trade value as a “low-cost, controllable asset” entering his pre-arbitration year in 2026. His right-handed power against LHPs, combined with his underlying metrics, makes him an appealing trade target.

In that context, sacrificing Schneider for an experienced, high-impact bullpen arm like Romero appears logical for the Blue Jays. Toronto will be addressing its most pressing late-innings needs, while Davis Schneider will be able to maximize his value and find his path to regular playtime.