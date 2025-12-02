Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Backup Plans Hit Major Snag as AL Rivals Launch Ruthless $116.5M Heist, per Insider

For the Toronto Blue Jays, a blockbuster offseason is on the verge of hitting a serious wall. They went out and got Dylan Cease while chasing Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette. But getting both those players is almost impossible. So, they had an alternative.

Ketel Marte. However, it now appears that plan B won’t work.

Bob Nightengale recently talked about how Ketel Marte has a lot of teams eyeing him.

“They (Arizona Diamondbacks) have told anyone and everyone they are willing to listen to offers,” wrote Nightengale.

“The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Tampa Bay Rays, who have plenty of pitching, are all on the radar.”

The Blue Jays sit in a tough spot with major decisions ahead. Bo Bichette is projected to seek over $200M in free agency this winter. Kyle Tucker could command $440M across an 11-year deal, according to reports from multiple sources.

Toronto began to explore the Ketel Marte option, knowing they couldn’t take on a significant financial burden.

Marte signed a $116.5M contract with $46M deferred through 2030, according to team records. His 2025 line included a .283 average, 28 homers, and an .893 OPS overall.

Reports noted that a bidding war could significantly increase his projected five-year value of $91M, as well.

The Blue Jays could stand without Bo Bichette or Ketel Marte if not secured soon. Toronto feels the pressure as trade talks intensify ahead of key deadlines this month. They must balance payroll limits while maintaining a competitive roster in 2026. Everything now depends on offers matching Arizona’s expectations for pitching depth this winter.

But the Blue Jays are reportedly plotting a financial masterstroke that could make accountants weep and rival GMs gnash their teeth.

The Blue Jays are predicted to sign two superstars against all odds

Toronto’s real showstoppers are Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, because apparently, spending half a billion isn’t enough drama for one winter.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander predicts the Blue Jays could sign both Tucker and Bichette. He cites Toronto’s willingness to invest heavily in proven talent as a key factor. Tucker is projected to sign a 10-year, $401 million contract, making him the top free agent available. Bichette could join on an 8-year, $186 million deal, reflecting his value to the franchise.

Securing both would cost the Blue Jays over $587 million, a historic financial commitment.

Toronto would watch its offense transform with two All-Stars anchoring the lineup for years to come.

Tucker’s strong road splits suggest Rogers Centre could amplify his power numbers substantially. Combined with Bichette’s consistent hitting, the team would become one of baseball’s most formidable forces.

If Toronto lands both Tucker and Bichette, rival teams might start budgeting therapy sessions immediately. Fans could witness a lineup so loaded it practically prints highlight reels every night.