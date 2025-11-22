Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette–Kyle Tucker Debate Eased as Potential $92M Bounce-Back Fix Emerges

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer leading the charge, the Blue Jays’ offense caught fire just when needed the most. And if Bo Bichette returns to Toronto, fans have all the reasons to expect that same level of dominance heading into 2026. However, there’s one $92 million name many forgot about during their playoff push.

Anthony Santander might be primed for a strong comeback in the next campaign. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds recently shared his take on how he’s expected to be back on track.

“We did not see Anthony healthy this year. We got a chance to see a glimpse of him but not the guy we saw in Baltimore. I don’t think the 44 homers was a fluke. I’ve watched this guy work. I’ve watched him hit, and I’m telling you he’ll come back next year with a vengeance. He can really, really hit. I think you’ll have a big year next year for the Toronto Blue Jays.”

The 44 home runs Reynolds emphasized came in 2024, when Santander also drove in 102 runs and earned an All-Star nod.

Apparently, it was injuries that derailed Santander’s debut season with Toronto.

He was first placed on the 15-day injured list on May 30 with right shoulder inflammation. Then, he was moved to the 60-day injured list in July and didn’t return until September 23. He managed just four games before the playoffs, recording one hit in 10 at-bats.

Given such a long layoff, it’s no surprise he struggled to produce.

In the ALDS, Santander somehow managed a couple of hits. However, in the ALCS, a back injury kept him out, and ultimately, he finished the 2025 season with a .175 batting average and six home runs.

In his absence, others stepped up quite impressively.

But now that he’s expected to have a bounce-back season in right field, the Blue Jays might not even need to chase Kyle Tucker or rush to re-sign Bo Bichette.

If Santander bounces back in 2026, he could add serious power to the lineup. He could provide a reliable bat with runners in scoring position. Now, it’s only a matter of staying healthy and unlocking his full potential in Toronto.

Meanwhile, shall we have a closer look at how Toronto’s offseason rumors might be going?

How previous Blue Jays acquisitions hint at this year’s moves

While the Toronto Blue Jays have been at the center of early off-season rumors, they haven’t yet made a move that clearly signals how aggressive they’ll be in the market. Coming off a World Series run gives them a strong platform for free-agent pitches. Team president and CEO Mark Shapiro has suggested that ownership’s support for 2026 won’t waver. So it’s reasonable to expect some significant moves.

Among the current crop of free agents, one of them stands out as a player who shares traits with the type of signings the Blue Jays front office has favored before.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease. The Blue Jays’ similar past signing was Robbie Ray in 2021. When Ray signed his one-year, $8-million deal with Toronto before his Cy Young season, he was at a very different stage of his career than Cease is today.

FanGraphs and MLBTradeRumors estimate that the righty could command a contract between $130 million and $189 million. Cease isn’t a reclamation project for the team that signs him.

While his ERA has been above 4.50 in two of the last three seasons, he’ll be paid to improve those numbers. At the same time, to becoming a more reliable run-suppressing option in his new home.

The key question is whether the Blue Jays are willing to take a low-risk chance on this type of pitcher or if they’re ready to make a significant commitment.

Cease is an absolute fit with the 2026 Blue Jays.

He would give a major boost to their starting rotation both next season and beyond. Nearing his age-30 season, he could serve as a cornerstone for years.

That is especially appealing for a team that could see Kevin Gausman and Eric Lauer hit free agency after 2026, with José Berríos holding an opt-out as well.