Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Loyalty Under Suspicion After Kyle Tucker’s Public Gesture Raises Serious Doubts

Are the Blue Jays truly committed to Bo Bichette, or are they already sliding into Kyle Tucker territory? The Tucker angle feels more realistic, especially after Bichette’s latest move.

He reportedly visited the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida, a clear sign that Toronto’s interest is real. “So this is a clear indication of their interest. Whether it indicates they’re going to sign Tucker remains to be seen.” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal doubted whether this visit was the stepping stone to something big to come.

Still, anyone who remembers the Shohei Ohtani fiasco from two years ago knows better than to jump to conclusions. But insiders seem convinced of one thing. The Blue Jays’ loyalty to their 2025 World Series hero isn’t what it used to be.

“I would be interested to see how far they’re willing to go with the Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes… I think that they’re gonna go as high as that number is with Kyle Tucker. But after that, if he says no, then they’re gonna be comfortable moving on. And I think that they will go immediately to Bichette.” Blue Jays Today’s podcast shared a realistic view of the Jays’ Tucker-Bichette saga.

Honestly, Tucker brings more overall value on the offensive side. He has put up an .865 OPS with 20-30 home runs in each of the last five seasons, which fits perfectly with the type of lineup the Blue Jays want. Sure, his second half was rough.

He hit just .225 with a .690 OPS, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and five steals over his final 53 games, and a calf strain cost him more than three weeks in September. But anyone who has watched him over the years knows he is built for a big bounce-back season.

That’s why the Jays seem more focused on Tucker while keeping Bichette in the conversation. And as long as Bichette hasn’t landed somewhere else, Toronto can afford to wait on Tucker. And now with Tucker physically visiting the Blue Jays’ complex, anticipation is rising for the coveted announcements. But if Tucker goes elsewhere or the price tag gets too high, then Bichette suddenly has a much clearer path to staying.

Remember Bichette’s three-run homer in Game 7 of the World Series?

It looked destined to go down as one of the most significant swings in Blue Jays history and was just about to land the Blue Jays their coveted ring.

However, in the MLB offseason, even the strongest loyalties get pushed and tested. So, for anyone expecting the Blue Jays to rush to re-sign Bichette, especially after that Game 7 World Series homer, that was never really the plan.

Cost will be the only deterrent between the Blue Jays and Kyle Tucker

Tucker is expected to command something north of $350 million, while Bichette would likely cost closer to $200 million. And don’t forget Cody Bellinger is also sitting in that $200 million range and able to play multiple positions. So if the Blue Jays end up backing out of the Tucker sweepstakes, the price tag is probably the biggest reason.

Their recent shocker of handing Dylan Cease a $210 million deal showed everyone that the Jays can spend big and are clearly trying to make major moves. But dropping that kind of money already makes it harder to imagine them committing another $350 million on top of it. That’s why, even though Tucker remains their top choice, Bichette is still very much in play.

And with the Dodgers also pursuing Tucker, money becomes an even bigger factor. So, no, it’s way too early to say the Blue Jays and Bichette are finished with each other.