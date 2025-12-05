brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/MLB

Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Loyalty Under Suspicion After Kyle Tucker’s Public Gesture Raises Serious Doubts

BySourav Kumar Ghatak

Dec 5, 2025 | 8:30 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/MLB

Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Loyalty Under Suspicion After Kyle Tucker’s Public Gesture Raises Serious Doubts

BySourav Kumar Ghatak

Dec 5, 2025 | 8:30 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Are the Blue Jays truly committed to Bo Bichette, or are they already sliding into Kyle Tucker territory? The Tucker angle feels more realistic, especially after Bichette’s latest move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He reportedly visited the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida, a clear sign that Toronto’s interest is real. “So this is a clear indication of their interest. Whether it indicates they’re going to sign Tucker remains to be seen.” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal doubted whether this visit was the stepping stone to something big to come.

Still, anyone who remembers the Shohei Ohtani fiasco from two years ago knows better than to jump to conclusions. But insiders seem convinced of one thing. The Blue Jays’ loyalty to their 2025 World Series hero isn’t what it used to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would be interested to see how far they’re willing to go with the Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes… I think that they’re gonna go as high as that number is with Kyle Tucker. But after that, if he says no, then they’re gonna be comfortable moving on. And I think that they will go immediately to Bichette.” Blue Jays Today’s podcast shared a realistic view of the Jays’ Tucker-Bichette saga.

Honestly, Tucker brings more overall value on the offensive side. He has put up an .865 OPS with 20-30 home runs in each of the last five seasons, which fits perfectly with the type of lineup the Blue Jays want. Sure, his second half was rough.

He hit just .225 with a .690 OPS, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and five steals over his final 53 games, and a calf strain cost him more than three weeks in September. But anyone who has watched him over the years knows he is built for a big bounce-back season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why the Jays seem more focused on Tucker while keeping Bichette in the conversation. And as long as Bichette hasn’t landed somewhere else, Toronto can afford to wait on Tucker. And now with Tucker physically visiting the Blue Jays’ complex, anticipation is rising for the coveted announcements. But if Tucker goes elsewhere or the price tag gets too high, then Bichette suddenly has a much clearer path to staying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Remember Bichette’s three-run homer in Game 7 of the World Series?

It looked destined to go down as one of the most significant swings in Blue Jays history and was just about to land the Blue Jays their coveted ring.

However, in the MLB offseason, even the strongest loyalties get pushed and tested. So, for anyone expecting the Blue Jays to rush to re-sign Bichette, especially after that Game 7 World Series homer, that was never really the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost will be the only deterrent between the Blue Jays and Kyle Tucker

Tucker is expected to command something north of $350 million, while Bichette would likely cost closer to $200 million. And don’t forget Cody Bellinger is also sitting in that $200 million range and able to play multiple positions. So if the Blue Jays end up backing out of the Tucker sweepstakes, the price tag is probably the biggest reason.

Their recent shocker of handing Dylan Cease a $210 million deal showed everyone that the Jays can spend big and are clearly trying to make major moves. But dropping that kind of money already makes it harder to imagine them committing another $350 million on top of it. That’s why, even though Tucker remains their top choice, Bichette is still very much in play.

ADVERTISEMENT

And with the Dodgers also pursuing Tucker, money becomes an even bigger factor. So, no, it’s way too early to say the Blue Jays and Bichette are finished with each other.

Top Stories

Red Sox Make Huge Roster Powerplay as Craig Breslow Positions for Alex Bregman Pete Alonso Decision

Blue Jays to Ditch Bo Bichette as Scott Boras’ “Mouthpiece” Drops Cryptic Take Amid Kyle Tucker’s Toronto Links

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger-Kyle Tucker Pursuit Written off by NY Insider, Thanks to Hal Steinbrenner’s ‘Cheapness’

Roman Anthony Drops 3-Word Savage Response After Sonny Gray’s ‘Hateful’ Dig at Yankees

Red Sox to Sacrifice Gold Glover for $116.5M Star as Alex Bregman Talks Grow Unstable, per Insider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved