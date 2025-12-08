Blue Jays’ Chase for $46M Ace Hits Roadblock as $4.8B AL Rival Aims to Build Super Bullpen: Winter Meetings Rumors

A quiet offseason is not in the cards for the AL East, as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are on a collision course for one of the market’s top relief arms. And one of them is the San Diego Padres’ Robert Suárez.

“The Red Sox have checked in on free agent reliever Robert Suarez, 2.97 ERA with the Padres last season. Per source,” reported the Boston Strong.

And if this is true, there might be a big bidding war for Suárez.

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly pursuing top-rated closer Robert Suárez this winter. They need bullpen help after Jeff Hoffman’s blown save in Game 7 weakened trust. Suárez offers 76 saves over two seasons and fastball velocity around 99 mph. The $46 million ace’s projected free-agent deal could reach five years and $80 million.

Meanwhile, their $4.8 billion (Forbes’ estimated valuation) rival, the Boston Red Sox, has also begun quietly inquiring about Suárez as a bullpen target.

Their plan envisions building a “super bullpen” that blends right-handed and left-handed closing arms. With Aroldis Chapman locked in at closer, Suárez could handle high-leverage eighth-inning duties.

That combination would give fans breathless late-game matchups and bullpen depth night after night.

If Boston signs Robert Suárez, the Blue Jays could lose their prime reliever target. Toronto would then need to revisit bullpen plans and invest heavily elsewhere again.

If not Suárez, the Blue Jays could go after Cardinals ace

Toronto isn’t exactly shy right now, and watching this front office operate feels like flipping through a high-stakes shopping catalog. The Robert Suárez buzz hasn’t cooled, but the whispers now circle something bigger and far more chaotic. The Blue Jays poking around St. Louis for a Cardinals arm isn’t subtle. It’s a message: nobody is off-limits.

Toronto continues reshaping its bullpen after adding starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Reports have linked the Blue Jays to relievers Pete Fairbanks, Edwin Diaz, and, recently, JoJo Romero. MLB Live reported on December 3 that Toronto is “highly interested” in Romero.

The Cardinals are taking calls on Romero, as noted by Jeff Jones.

Romero recorded a 2.07 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 2025 for St. Louis. He posted 8 saves in 9 chances during his final 20 games.

MLBTradeRumors listed Romero as a trade candidate due to his final club control year. His profile offers late-game value and fills Toronto’s left-handed bullpen need.

If JoJo Romero really is next in line, the clock will tick louder. The Toronto Blue Jays and Cardinals know leverage matters, and rumors rarely float without purpose. If Robert Suárez slips away, Toronto will knock again and ring St. Louis louder.