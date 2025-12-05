Blue Jays Clash With Red Sox Over 29-Year-Old Japanese Star as Mets Fall Behind, per Report

Only a few days ago, the Japanese slugger, who is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after hitters in the world, was officially posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. As MLB clubs have a short, specific window to negotiate contracts, teams like the Red Sox and Blue Jays are lining up. However, the Mets look like they’re bowing out before the chase even began.

This Thursday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto is drawing significant interest from several MLB teams. Until now, the Pirates, Blue Jays, and Red Sox are among the clubs keeping a close eye on him.

Initially, the Mets were also among the ones viewed as Okomoto’s suitors.

“Okamoto could prove to be a cost-effective alternative to Pete Alonso… The Mets could be looking for a cheaper option than signing Alonso…” MLB insider Kiley McDaniel noted.

But the recent reports no longer mention the Mets, even though the Japanese slugger made all the sense for the Mets.

If Pete Alonso leaves, which he likely will, Okamoto could slide in and bring instant middle-of-the-order power. His substantial power numbers and on-base skills in the NPB make him a highly appealing option.

After all, the 29-year-old has led NPB in home runs with 247 since he entered the league in 2018. He spent his career with the Yomiuri Giants, playing both first and third base. He recorded an elite. 277/.361/.521 slash line with 248 homers, 212 doubles, and 717 RBIs.

Okomoto appeared in over 100 games every season from 2016 through 2024. His streak finally paused in 2025 when an elbow injury sidelined him. He’s bounced back now and is ready to sign with an MLB club in the coming weeks.

As per ESPN’s top-50 free agent rankings, he is projected to sign a 3-year, $36 million deal. And that is a far cheaper option than other power bats.

Before Jon Heyman’s Thursday report, teams like the Angels, Yankees, and Cubs were also linked to the NPB slugger.

But as it seems now, the Red Sox and the Blue Jays are the only ones from that group that are still actively pursuing him.

The Red Sox make the most sense for the Japanese slugger

Okamoto could bring much-needed right-handed power to Boston’s lineup. He can handle both first and third base, and if Craig Breslow can bring back Alex Bregman, inserting Okamoto at first alongside Triston Casas could be a perfect move.

Okamoto and Casas together would form a potent righty-lefty mix at first, especially if the designated hitter spot opens up to give them more flexibility.

Okamoto may not have the MLB experience yet, but he’s well on his way. He’s crushed 277 home runs in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2015 with the Yomiuri Giants. From 2018 to 2023, he never dipped below 30 homers.

He posted seasons of 33, 31, 31, 39, 30, and 41. In 2024, he finished just under that mark with 27. And in 2025, he still managed to record 15 homers in just 77 games.

Either way, it’s definitely something for Red Sox fans to watch as the Winter Meetings start next week. Okamoto might not be a familiar name yet, but he’s the kind of slugger who will surely make a real impact in Boston.