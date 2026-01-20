Blue Jays’ Cody Bellinger Stance Confirmed as Ross Atkins Risks Losing Multiple Players, Deems Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Toronto is hesitant on Cody Bellinger because it could reduce playing time for Clement and Barger.

Bellinger is cheaper than Tucker, but still a tough fit with the current roster.

If they pass on Bellinger, the Blue Jays may shift focus to pitcher Framber Valdez.

Just days after missing out on Kyle Tucker and facing uncertainty around Bo Bichette’s future, the Toronto Blue Jays are still trying to figure out their next move. However, replacing that kind of impact is not as simple as adding another big name, especially if it forces the team to cut into playing time for the players they already believe in.

That tension became even more obvious after Toronto signed Kazuma Okamoto to a 4-year, $60 million deal in January. Okamoto is already a versatile position player who can play first base, third base, and left field, which adds another layer to how the Blue Jays manage their lineup moving forward.

And that is exactly why adding Cody Bellinger is not a straightforward decision. Like Okamoto, Bellinger offers positional flexibility, able to play first base and all three outfield positions. On paper, that looks like an upgrade. In reality, it raises the bigger question: who loses opportunities if Toronto brings him in?

That’s the point analyst Jim Riley emphasized while evaluating Toronto’s roster situation.

“After they signed Okamoto, I believe it was Atkins or Shapiro who said that any more position players added would take playing time away from guys they already feel good about. Those guys are [Addison] Barger and Ernie Clement. So, if you grab Cody Bellinger, someone’s going to lose playing time. And are you comfortable with that? May I think that there are some out there that were happy that the Jays didn’t pay for what they did with Kyle Tucker because they like the guys they have and they can put together a good season,” Riley mentions on his YouTube channel.

In other words, Toronto’s hesitation isn’t about Bellinger’s talent; it’s about protecting the roles of the players they’re already committed to developing. And if playing time dries up, it could create internal frustration and push younger players toward trade discussions.

Toronto’s roster depth is the main reason this becomes complicated. The Blue Jays already have Ernie Clement and Addison Barger in the mix, along with established veterans like George Springer and Daulton Varsho. So even if Bellinger improves the team on talent alone, his arrival could force roster decisions that impact younger players the organization wants to commit to.

At the same time, the financial side still makes Bellinger feel more attainable than Tucker ever was. Tucker signed a 4-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers, which equals a $60 million AAV, and Toronto reportedly still lost out despite offering 10 years, $350 million. That gap matters because it shows why a Bellinger deal at around 7 years and $30 million per year is viewed as a cheaper pivot.

Still, if Toronto decides that upgrading the lineup creates too many internal problems, the front office may shift its attention elsewhere. Instead of adding another position player, the Blue Jays could prioritize pitching help, and Framber Valdez is a name that fits that direction.

The Blue Jays might go for Framber Valdez

The Toronto Blue Jays had hoped to sign Framber Valdez earlier this offseason. Notably, both parties met during the GM meetings back in November, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. This meeting took place before the team signed Dylan Cease, and both parties had a mutual interest in each other.

The Blue Jays would be getting an elite starting pitcher if they were to sign Framber Valdez for the upcoming season. Valdez would fit in with the team due to consistent ability to run prevention. Moreover, the Blue Jays’ infield can also support Valdez’s ground balls. Pairing him with Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease will allow the team to present a three-headed threat to their opponents. Meanwhile, Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez can work the middle. Moreover, Valdez can slide into the starting rotation for the Blue Jays if one of their starting pitchers gets injured.

All things said and done, it remains to be seen if the Blue Jays can manage to land either Bellinger or Valdez or both of them before the upcoming season starts.