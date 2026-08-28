Blue Jays’ Costly Blunder Turns Fans Furious as They Rain Down Boos

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2026 season riding on the high of their impressive World Series run. But plagued by injuries and underperformance, they have crashed and burned since then. Still without a Wild Card spot, their only hope for the playoffs hangs on a late-season surge. But lopsided losses like Thursday’s won’t help. As the Blue Jays disappointed another sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre, loud boos echoed around the ballpark following a late-inning blunder.

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Fans’ patience ran out as the Blue Jays began the ninth with a blunder during the 13-2 defeat. The Blue Jays had already lost any chance at redemption, trailing the Kansas City Royals 11-2 with Myles Straw on the mound.

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On Straw’s first pitch, Matthew Lugo sent a high pop-up that should have been an easy catch. But neither 2B Charles McAdoo nor catcher Brandon Valenzuela called for the ball or squared up, letting it drop between them to record a base hit. As Lugo reached base, it pulled the plug on the fans’ patience. Foul Territory posted a video of the misplay on X.

“More boos rain down in Toronto after a pop-up is misplayed with the Blue Jays down 11-2,” captioned the X handle.

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While the Kansas City Royals got the best of starter Spencer Arighetti, Noah Cameron silenced the Blue Jays lineup.

He kept them scoreless through the first five innings before allowing a two-run home run to George Springer in the sixth. It marked the Blue Jays’ only scoring play.

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But the team had unraveled by then and were trailing 10-2.

A disappointed Rogers Centre fell quiet when Toronto entered the sixth inning, trailing 4-0. However, fans could not keep their frustration at bay after watching Simeon Woods Richardson implode.

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The reliever allowed 6 runs in the frame, starting with an RBI double to Kyle Isbel. It only got worse from there on.

After the first out, Woods Richardson failed to retire another hitter till the damage was done.

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He allowed back-to-back RBI hits to Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone. Then followed it up with a two-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino, who extended the lead to 10-0.

On Thursday, Caglianone recorded a career-best five hits and six RBIs, including a home run in the ninth. As the Royals snatched the series finale, it marked the Blue Jays’ sixth loss in ten games.

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It pushed Toronto 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Their division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, went ahead in the race as they recorded a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Manager John Schneider addressed the boo birds during his postgame interviews.

“For one, I understand. The fans are coming out every single night, which we love and appreciate. There’s no better fans in the sport. That’s evident, the support we have from coast to coast,” said Schneider, per MLB.com.

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“They’re entitled to their opinion. When you’re getting your a– kicked pretty good, they’re allowed to have their opinion. We love their support every night.”

Meanwhile, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s offensive slump continued, he did not escape the fans’ wrath either.

Fans boo slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still seeking answers when it comes to his hitting slump this season. Nothing is working for the 2025 ALCS MVP.

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On Thursday, he tried doing extra work with the hitting coaches pregame. Yet the star first baseman came back empty-handed, going 0-for-3.

Manager John Schneider spoke about his struggles.

“He’s been doing a lot of work,” Schneider told MLB.com. “I think it’s always good, when you’re looking for something, to try new things. He’s hit outside early a couple of times, but he’s looking for something to click and looking for something to hold onto and carry forward.”

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In 2026, Guerrero Jr. has now played 62 games at Rogers Centre.

While he has 16 RBIs, his home run count at the ballpark is zero.

On Thursday, after he grounded out in the sixth inning and then again in the next frame, boos rained down inside the stadium.

Guerrero Jr. is slashing .260/.333/.351 with a .684 OPS and 7 homers in 120 games this season. He is nowhere near his last year’s 23-homer, .848 OPS form. Guerrero Jr. will get 27 more games to redeem himself.