Blue Jays Diss Dodgers as True Feelings on World Series Heartbreak Emerge in Post-Game Rant

It took 2,477 games to get here, but the 2025 season ended with an absolute classic. We witnessed 11 thrilling innings of a winner-take-all game on Saturday night. It marked only the third time in history that a Game 7 has gone that deep, alongside the 1997 and 1924 classics. In the end, the Dodgers pulled out a 5–4 win, and the Blue Jays were left devastated. The loss hit harder than ever, and in the wake of the World Series heartbreak, the Blue Jays’ sportscaster let his guard down.

Sportsnet’s sportscaster Jamie Campbell called out the Dodgers in plain sight. “There were a lot of wet eyes, and I don’t doubt them, and I don’t blame them for that. And it’s going to sound like sour grapes, but I don’t really give a sh-t.” He said. “I think the better team did not win this series. I think the Blue Jays are the better team. I feel like they played baseball a certain way that was infectious and that grabbed the attention of the fans. It’s disheartening to see that the better team did not win.”

The Blue Jays were only two outs away from ending a 32-year title drought. That’s when the Dodgers rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning, with a homer from Miguel Rojas of all people, and then snatched the win in the 11th inning to secure the World Series title.

While the Dodgers walked off with the second straight title, the Blue Jays crew moved quietly around the clubhouse. They shared hugs, words of gratitude, and silent glances that said either “I love you” or “see you soon.”

And of course, the man who envisioned his team lifting the trophy struggled to articulate his emotions in the postgame media availability. “I thought that we played our game, and our game is as good as anybody in baseball… We had our chances. We had our chances to beat them soundly, and we didn’t, and that’s baseball.” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

The 2025 Toronto Blue Jays were truly special. They made a country fall back in love with baseball, with hope, belief, and a sense of wonder. That’s why when Game 7 was finally over, no one on the team was ready to hear it. Not yet.

What’s next for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Fresh off their first AL East title since 2015 and their first pennant since 1993, the Blue Jays now head into the offseason with plenty to figure out. If they hope to repeat as division champs, a feat that hasn’t been achieved in over 30 years, some big questions are waiting to be answered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

First things first, what happens next with Bo Bichette is one of the Blue Jays’ biggest questions. The starting shortstop missed most of the postseason after spraining his knee late in the regular season. He returned for the World Series and made an impact despite not being fully healthy. He crushed a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani on Saturday that briefly looked like the championship moment. “I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning,” Bichette said after the game 7 loss.

Now, can the Blue Jays’ key additions bounce back in Year 2? Look, for all the success Toronto enjoyed this season, a few of last winter’s top signings fell short of expectations. Outfielder Anthony Santander followed up a career year by hitting only .175 with six home runs in 54 games. On the other hand, closer Jeff Hoffman posted a 4.37 ERA and struggled with command. He walked more than 16 batters over his final 28⅔ ⅔ innings.

A bounce-back season from either or both would go a long way in helping the Blue Jays make another World Series run.