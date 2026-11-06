Blue Jays Distance Themselves From Anthony Santander’s Deleted Instagram Posts

Anthony Santander has yet to take a big-league at-bat in over a year, but the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder has suddenly become a talking point in the city. The $92.5 million signing, who managed just a .175 average across 54 games in 2025, is back in the headlines, though not for anything happening on the field. Instead, his recent social media activity has put the Blue Jays in an uncomfortable position.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That noise pushed the front office to respond quickly. BlogTO writer Marley Dickinson reported that a Toronto Blue Jays spokesperson issued the following statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

The wording matters in this market. According to 2021 Census data, Muslims make up 9.6% of Toronto’s population, compared with 4.9% across Canada. The Rogers Centre is filled with fans of all kinds, so the team had no choice but to act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy stemmed from multiple politically charged videos that Santander shared on his Instagram Stories after the U.S. midterm elections. The videos discussed the election of Muslim political representatives and included commentary on religious beliefs, drawing criticism from fans before being taken down.

The team’s message focused on the game-day experience at the Rogers Centre rather than the social media posts themselves. The message reiterated their values and welcomed all fans to the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claim also distinguishes the franchise from any of its players’ own individual social media accounts. Paul Ross of CTV News Toronto, who contacted the club for comment, made the same claim. At the time of writing, Santander had yet to comment on anything.

Screenshots of the posts were available across various fan accounts prior to the post’s deletion, which is why the club responded very quickly rather than letting the issue die down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santander, born in Venezuela and signed by Cleveland as a teenager, spent his entire MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles before moving north. He was brought in to deliver a thunderous punch to the lineup, and now the team needs to deal with repercussions in the clubhouse and at the stadium even as it waits for his return.

Now that the position of the Blue Jays is clear, it is time for the team to figure out how to deal with a sidelined, expensive outfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Santander’s long road back to the lineup

The big question in Toronto is whether Santander will provide the mid-order bat that they’re paying him to hit. His slash line of .175/.271/.294 in 2025 fell well short of the statistics that landed him All-Star honors with the Orioles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a shoulder problem that hung around throughout his rookie season, and he suffered a back injury that cut his postseason stint short in 2025. He continued to have problems with his shoulder in the off-season, suffered another setback in January, and had left labrum surgery in February 2026. He was out for the entire 2026 season.

There are three guaranteed years left on the deal, spanning 2027 through 2029, with base salaries of $16.5 million, $14.75 million, and $12.75 million, adding up to $44 million. The contract features a $15 million club option for 2030 that carries a $5 million deferred buyout.

Santander has a player opt-out following the 2027 season, but the Blue Jays can nullify it by guaranteeing the 2030 option at a higher $17.5 million and increasing his base pay for 2028 and 2029, thereby maintaining a total contract value exceeding $57 million.