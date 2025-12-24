Blue Jays-Dodgers Suffer Bitter Snub As $4B NL West Rival Given Edge In Race For 28YO Cardinals Star

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers are basically the favorites in almost every trade they are involved in. But this time, they are not, because Buster Posey has decided that he wants a piece of the cake that might take the Giants to the postseason.

In a recent video, Jim Riley talked about how the San Francisco Giants are the favorites to get Brendan Donovan.

“Brendan Donovan is another player who has had a ton of trade rumors,” said Riley. “I think it will be in the end the Giants that get Brendan Donovan.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays were actively pursuing St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan this offseason, generating significant fan speculation. Donovan hit .287 with a .353 on-base percentage, 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 64 runs in 118 games during 2025, demonstrating consistent performance.

The Dodgers valued his versatility at second base, shortstop, and corner outfield positions, complementing their athletic outfield needs. Blue Jays fans created mock trades involving Ricky Tiedemann, Joey Loperfido, and Addison Barger, reflecting excitement over his potential impact on the lineup.

Both teams considered Brendan Donovan’s contract and control, with two arbitration years remaining before free agency after 2027, totaling $14 million. The Blue Jays aimed to use his left-handed bat to balance a right-handed-heavy lineup and provide depth if Bo Bichette departed. The Dodgers looked to increase outfield athleticism while potentially trading Teoscar Hernández to accommodate Donovan.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Sep 23, 2025 San Francisco, California, USA St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan 33 celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. San Francisco Oracle Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEakinxHowardx 20250923_jhp_xa4_0443

Donovan’s ability to maintain a 0.67 walk-to-strikeout ratio and a wRC+ of 118 in 2025 highlighted his value to both clubs.

Recent reports indicate the San Francisco Giants have taken the lead in the Donovan race, combining roster need and managerial preference. Buster Posey and new manager Tony Vitello value his work ethic, versatility at second base, third base, and left field, and consistent on-base skills. The Giants may need to include prospects like Gavin Kilen or Carson Whisenhunt to complete a trade package with St. Louis.

Donovan’s $14 million cost-controlled contract with two arbitration years remaining fits the Giants’ payroll strategy while addressing lineup balance.

Adding Brendan Donovan would give the Giants a reliable left-handed presence against a lineup otherwise heavy with right-handed hitters. His ability to play multiple positions allows John Schneider or the managerial staff flexibility to adjust lineups during injuries or slumps. Donovan’s career .772 OPS, 40 home runs, and 202 RBIs over four seasons provide offensive stability in high-leverage games.

He could serve as the final piece for the Giants to compete consistently in the National League West next season.

Buster Posey’s San Francisco Giants appear willing to spend prospects to finally secure Brendan Donovan’s services. The Dodgers and Blue Jays can only watch as San Francisco outmaneuvers them in this offseason chess. If Donovan thrives, the NL West might need therapy after seeing the Giants quietly perfect their puzzle.

If the Donovan trade falls through, the Giants could pivot to Jazz Chisholm Jr

The Giants have been circling the trade market like a cat sizing up its next meal, and Brendan Donovan has been the prized morsel. But the St. Louis infielder isn’t the only option on their radar. If the Cardinals play hardball, San Francisco could turn to Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees’ flashy infielder whose bat has fans both excited and exasperated.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the trade radar because he is in the final year of his rookie contract. MLB Trade Rumors projects his arbitration salary to increase to $10.2 million for the 2026 season, almost doubling his 2025 earnings of $5.85 million. The Yankees could consider moving him to gain value before he enters free agency next winter.

Chisholm Jr. earned his second All-Star nod in 2025, highlighting his growing impact in the league.

For the Giants, Chisholm Jr. provides a clear upgrade at second base, where options remain limited. He posted an average of .242 with 31 home runs, 80 RBI, and 75 runs in 531 plate appearances. His .892 OPS at Yankee Stadium shows he can perform at a high level in favorable conditions.

Adding Chisholm Jr. would strengthen San Francisco’s lineup while offering versatility and power to a team seeking consistent offensive production.

If Donovan slips through their fingers, the Giants could quietly upgrade with Chisholm Jr. instead. Jazz brings power and flexibility that could make second base feel like a solved puzzle. San Francisco fans might finally enjoy watching a lineup that doesn’t require constant wishful thinking.