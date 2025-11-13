Blue Jays $86M Star’s Bizarre Offseason Move Raises Questions Over Toronto Loyalty

Shane Bieber, the former Cy Young winner, exercised his $16 million player option for 2026, choosing to return to Toronto for the final year of his contract. The Blue Jays welcomed the news, posting “WELCOME BACK, BIEBS!” across their social media. But not everyone shares the organization’s enthusiasm. Ken Rosenthal, one of baseball’s most respected insiders, openly questioned the logic behind Bieber’s choice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rosenthal explained his confusion during a recent segment on the Foul Territory. “We do know that he is 18 months removed from Tommy John, and it’s a process. And he obviously was comfortable in Toronto, happy in Toronto, like all the Blue Jays players were, and their families.

That’s a big thing. And maybe that was a huge part of his decision. But he could have turned down the player option and perhaps negotiated a better deal with the Blue Jays.” The insider continued, pointing out what executives across the league are whispering about. “One question that has been raised by the executives was, or is, okay, is Shane Bieber entirely healthy? Is there something going on there? There’s no indication of that.” Rosenthal referenced Bieber’s World Series performance to make his case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you remember in game four of the World Series, he pitched really well, five and a third innings, one run, that was it. Game seven, he pitched in relief. He gave up the homer to Will Smith, but he was pitching on three days rest. It was his first relief appearance since 2019, at the end of a long grind for him coming off Tommy John surgery. I wouldn’t say that indicates a physical issue.” The mystery deepens because Bieber left significant money on the table.

With a projected market value of four years and $86M according to Sportrac, opting into a single year at $16M seems financially puzzling. “But again, we don’t know exactly what his thinking was. Until we hear from him and get a better read on this, there’s going to be a mystery about this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And people say, oh, it’s great. He took less money to stay in a place he loved. Yes, I get that. But he could have stayed in a place he loved and probably gotten more money. And he certainly could have gotten a lot more money someplace else, assuming he’s healthy. So while we all would love to paint this as an altruistic act of loyalty, and maybe it is, I’m not so sure that’s the case. It just seems that there may be other things going on here.”

The Guardians traded him to Toronto on July 31, 2025, in exchange for Khal Stephen. At the time, Bieber was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He made his Blue Jays debut on August 22 against the Miami Marlins, delivering a solid performance—six innings, one run allowed, nine strikeouts across 87 pitches. He finished the regular season posting a 4-2 record with a 3.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings across seven starts.

However, the statistics do not reveal the entire picture.

Bieber loved being in Toronto. “The identity of this team, the guys in that clubhouse, it’s hard to describe, other than it’s an absolute pleasure each and every day,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not just him either. His wife has embraced Toronto with equal passion. “We felt so welcomed from the moment we got to Canada. It’s something we’ll cherish forever 🤍” she wrote on Instagram.

Still, the exact reason behind Bieber’s decision remains unclear. For now, though, Rogers Centre will be his home next summer. Well, it’s not only him; the Jays’ locker room loves him, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bieber earned the Jays’ locker-room trust

Since Shane Bieber joined the Toronto Blue Jays, everyone in the locker room has respected and admired him. Ernie Clement, a veteran infielder, stated it best when he said, “Just a lights-out performance. He made a ton of great pitches – you can’t say enough about him.” His teammates can see how calm and attentive he is when the stakes are high.

Bieber was a big deal in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, even though the Jays lost an 18-inning marathon. Reports say he was ready for anything, and in the next game, he proved it by pitching 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against a tough lineup. Bo Bichette, for example, said, “He was locating pretty much everything… That’s what it takes to shut down a lineup like that and a player like that. Shane was unreal. ”

Kevin Gausman, the pitcher, said, “He did a really good job of mixing it up… He’s an unbelievable pitcher and when he’s on we know how great he can be.” And manager John Schneider said, “He came in focused… he came in like a veteran pitcher should.” The remarks show more than just competence; they show respect, trust, and the notion that Bieber makes people around him better.

It’s one thing to bring great numbers; it’s another to bring faith. When Bieber gets up and gets ready, the clubhouse dugout certainly feel his presence. They trust his work ethic, personality, and behavior. The chemistry and trust that develop from this are significant reasons why they appreciate him so much, and why they’ve grown fond of him so quickly.