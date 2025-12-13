Blue Jays’ Embarrass NY Teams After Stealing $37M Mets Star as Kyle Tucker Deal Appears Unevitable

Another day, another reminder of how the Mets keep watching big names slip through their fingers! Just when fans were starting to hope the front office might finally turn a corner after missing out on Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and Robert Suárez, yet another target has landed somewhere else. And to make matters worse, the latest report only complicates things further for the Mets’ bullpen plans.

This time, it’s the Blue Jays who swooped in, signing a closer that Mets GM David Stearns had circled as a complement to Devin Williams. So now, look at the list: Edwin Díaz is gone, Robert Suárez is gone, and now Tyler Rogers appears to be the next name drifting off the Mets’ radar. For a team desperate to lock down the ninth inning, the options just keep shrinking.

“Free-agent reliever Tyler Rogers in agreement with the Blue Jays on three-year, $37M contract,” SleeperMets quoted insider Ken Rosenthal.

So, the Mets won’t be getting a reunion with Tyler Rogers! He has agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays on a reported three-year, $37 million contract, with a vesting option that could push the total to $48 million.

For the unversed, Rogers was excellent during his short stint with the Mets after arriving from the Giants at the trade deadline. Over 27.1 innings in 28 appearances, he posted a 2.30 ERA. But now that he is also gone, the Mets would be back again to their drawing board to target the next name on the list.

And this move doesn’t just sting the Mets, but is another gut punch for the Yankees, too. Remember, the Blue Jays outbid the Yankees to land Dylan Cease on a massive $210 million deal. Now they’ve done it again, beating the Mets to one of their bullpen priorities.

Wait, because the Jays are not yet over with their dominance!

According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, the Blue Jays are willing to go as high as $400 million to land Kyle Tucker. The Mets, meanwhile, haven’t shown clear signs they’re ready to go to that level. And the Yankees are essentially out of the running after ownership committed to keeping payroll under $300 million.

Hence, Rogers slipping away feels like another reminder that, outside of the Dodgers, it’s the Blue Jays who are now beating New York’s teams at their own game.

This is a developing story… Keep an eye on this space to know more about what could be the next step for the Mets…