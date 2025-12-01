Blue Jays Enter Concerning Crossroads As Toronto Loyalist Sounds Off On Major Offseason Misstep

Apart from the Blue Jays delaying a big bat from among Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, or Cody Bellinger, there’s another issue that rarely gets talked about: their bullpen. For the unversed, Toronto’s relievers finished the regular season with a 3.98 ERA. That puts them right in the middle of the pack at 16th. And things didn’t improve much in the postseason either, where they posted a 4.44 ERA, ranking 10th out of the 12 playoff teams.

So, it’s pretty clear that the bullpen needs attention just as much as the lineup. However, according to MLB insider Craig Bordon, the Jays may have already missed the first chance of bullpen upgrades. And now they’re stuck at a crossroads trying to figure out where to go next.

“Blue Jays were hunting for a closer, well, Ryan Helsley, and we’re trying to get them going, and to that point, it seems like our rival was able to give them a better offer… But what is going to happen, like I said, as far as what internal options the Blue Jays could set… Ricky Tiedemann is one of those guys who’s insanely talented,”

Well, the Blue Jays just dropped the ball by missing out on

Ryan Helsley

Cardinals

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Aug 10, 2025 Milwaukee, Wisconsin. USA New York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsley 56 reacts after giving up the tying run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Milwaukee American Family Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBennyxSieux 20250810_jhp_bs5_0169

. Reportedly, earlier this year, when he was still with the, he was dominant, posting a 3.00 ERA and 41 SOs across 36 innings.

Sure, his last 18 games with the Mets have been rough (9.60 ERA), which might explain why the Jays passed. But that short, bad stretch doesn’t reflect what the 31-year-old closer is capable of over the long haul. The Orioles ultimately signed him to a two-year, $28 million deal, a price the Jays probably could’ve matched.

But now that they’ve missed out, insider Craig Bordon suggests the Jays might look inward.

And here comes the 23-year-old Ricky Tiedemann… Even though he missed the entire 2025 season because of TJ surgery, he has one of the best “swing-and-miss” arsenals in the minors. Notably, back in 2023, he struck out 82 batters in just 44 innings. And his fastball, which was touching 98 mph while sitting 94-96, is too sweet for the Blue Jays to fill their critical gap for the late innings.

On the flip side, though, he’s only pitched 13 innings above Double-A in his career… So, it’s a major concern for the Jays now!

Internal options might still not be enough for the Blue Jays

Well, the Jays do have plenty of bullpen depth, and if anything, it’s an area they could even trade from. However, several reports suggest the team is looking to add another late-inning arm. The floor is already solid, but one more high-leverage reliever could really raise the bar for the club.

So instead of only relying on internal promotions, there are still some external names to watch…

One of the most interesting options is Pete Fairbanks… If you remember, this is a guy who has dominated Toronto every time he’s pitched against them. Reportedly, in 28 career games vs. the Jays, he’s put up a 1.33 ERA, his best mark against any AL team. And with a projected contract for $18 million, he’d be a pretty reasonable and logical option.

But, just like the Jays’ slow-moving decisions with Bichette or Ketel Marte, there’s been no real movement here either. Helsley is already off the board, and if the Jays stall again, Fairbanks could easily end up somewhere else instead of in Toronto.