Blue Jays Eye $116.5M Bo Bichette Replacement After Mark Shapiro Handed Major Dodgers Warning

The Blue Jays might be facing a tough decision with Bo Bichette, but the Dodgers definitely aren’t. In classic Dodgers fashion, they seem ideally positioned to swoop in for Bichette this offseason. And according to ESPN’s David Schoenfield, it comes at Toronto’s expense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, for L.A., bringing in Bichette would let them slide him over and move Tommy Edman back to center field, which could help settle an outfield that’s been shaky at times in 2025. But where does that leave the Blue Jays?

Well, they’re already in the hunt for a new, more affordable name to replace Bichette if he’s dealt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jays & Phillies have checked in on Marte,” MLB broadcaster Jon Morosi said via X.

Well, the Blue Jays are expected to go all-in this offseason after their strong 2025 campaign, and team president Mark Shapiro has already talked openly about their urgency to make a big splash next year. So even if the Bichette situation suddenly interrupts their momentum, a strong replacement might be right around the corner. And that’s Ketel Marte.

Yes, Marte looks like a legitimate possibility. With his name circulating heavily in trade discussions and the Blue Jays reportedly among the interested teams, their chances of landing the 3x All-Star seem real.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s primarily a second baseman, but Toronto could rearrange the infield to make room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Financially, Marte fits too. Reportedly, he’s under contract for $105 million through 2030, a manageable deal for Toronto, and he’s coming off a fantastic 2025 season — hitting 28 HRs at .283.

So, he’d be a massive addition, especially since his contract doesn’t include a no-trade clause that could block a move to Toronto. With $116.5 million projection, the price will be steep, but a Marte trade might be exactly the kind of blockbuster the Blue Jays want to pull off this winter, especially if Bichette ends up being a miss.

But the question is whether Marte is enough to replace Bichette for the Jays? Compared to Marte’s 28 HRs this year, Bichette finished with 18 HRs at .311. So, Marte could take Bichette’s place in Toronto, considering he could also play those fastballs as well as Bichette.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays are in contention for a few more

The search for Bichette’s replacement doesn’t end with Marte. Rather, there are a few more names in the race. MLB insider Bob Nightengale projected Kyle Tucker to the Blue Jays.

Now, if the Blue Jays were somehow able to land Tucker, it would massively boost their chances of getting back to the World Series. Tucker is the crown jewel of this offseason, and signing him would instantly make Toronto the big winner of free agency. The kind of move that could finally push them over the championship hump.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s a catch…

He’ll cost well over $350 million, far more than what Bichette or Marte would require. And with Max Scherzer gone and Trey Yesavage still needing time to develop, the Jays also need to pour significant resources into their starting rotation. So even though Tucker is the elite bat they’d love to add, he’s likely more of a long shot than a realistic target.

If Bichette is indeed leaning toward the Dodgers, that leaves one option standing out for Toronto: Ketel Marte. And at this point, signing him might be the smartest and most attainable big move the Jays can make. The sooner they act, the better.