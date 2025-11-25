Blue Jays Face Kyle Tucker vs. Bo Bichette Dilemma as Mets Throw Wrench Into Trade Talks

After a World Series heartbreak, the Toronto Blue Jays are having a tough time this offseason as well. We know the Blue Jays are in the running for both Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker, but with the Mets entering the offseason with a clear intention to improve, things are getting even trickier for Toronto. Will the Blue Jays get Bichette or Tucker is the big question.

Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports ranked each team that can land Kyle Tucker. He said, “The Blue Jays were +250, the second-best odds to land Tucker… tough time seeing the roster fit, especially if they bring Bo Bichette.”

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively pursuing Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker in free agency. Bichette, 27, led the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles, posting a .311 average. Tucker, 28, hit 22 home runs, drove in 73 runs, and stole 25 bases with a .841 OPS last season.

Financially, signing both players is challenging given Toronto’s projected $193 million payroll for 2026. Tucker could command an 11- to 12-year deal around $418–460 million, while Bichette also demands top shortstop money. Competing with Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has cleared Nimmo’s $101.25 million contract, makes landing both more difficult.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after a hit during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Bichette provides infield stability and gap power with 3.5 WAR, crucial for lineup balance. Tucker offers a premier corner outfield bat, 4.6 WAR, and base-stealing ability, enhancing run production.

Comparing the two, Toronto may prioritize Tucker for offensive impact, but Bichette preserves the existing core’s structure.

Toronto must choose carefully, as landing both Bichette and Tucker would break payroll reality. With Steve Cohen spending freely, the Mets are a relentless spoiler in Toronto’s offseason plans. Fans can debate all winter, but the Blue Jays might realistically sign only one superstar.

Kyle Tucker can still land a good deal if he misses the Blue Jays

If there’s one thing we’ve learned watching free agency unfold, it’s that panic never signs a contract. Everyone saw the buzz, everyone heard the speculation, and everyone assumed the marriage was already official. But Kyle Tucker and the Blue Jays aren’t walking down the aisle just yet, and if that door closes, he’s still not leaving the market empty-handed.

The Dodgers remain viewed as favorites because their roster construction aligns well with Tucker. He hit 22 home runs and posted a 136 wRC+, supporting top-tier value. Los Angeles lacked consistent outfield production, and his power profile fits the current structure.

However, competition increases tension as several contenders monitor the market closely right now. Contract pressure rises because recent trends have shown declining max exit velocity rankings over time. His defensive metrics slipped, recording -1 DRS in 2025 and -2 OAA last season.

Kyle Tucker will get paid, and no one should pretend otherwise at this point. The Blue Jays had momentum, yet the Dodgers waited patiently like someone holding the final card. If Los Angeles truly wants Kyle Tucker, the rest of the league might need popcorn.