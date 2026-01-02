Blue Jays Face Massive Bo Bichette Exit Threat As Brian Cashman Finally Comes Out Of Long Offseason Lull, Per Insider

The Blue Jays’ decision to wait things out on Bo Bichette, hoping his asking price would drop, seems backfired. Even after adding Andrés Giménez, Toronto still needs another true middle-of-the-order bat, and Bichette fits that role perfectly. But after he turned down the Jays’ $22.025 million qualifying offer back in November, there hasn’t been much movement from either side.

Well, with most teams now reluctant to hand out long-term deals, the Jays were likely banking on the market cooling off and Bichette eventually circling back. But that plan doesn’t seem to be working.

According to the latest reports, the Yankees have entered the picture late, and their involvement doesn’t just threaten Toronto’s chances of keeping Bichette but could also put another Jays target in jeopardy as well.

“Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees have checked in on Bo Bichette and are fielding inquiries on Jazz Chisholm,” Fireside Yankees reported.

The Yankees have had a pretty quiet offseason so far, but that could change in a hurry with one major move. According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs have all “checked in” on Bichette. And guess what, this doesn’t look like a casual enquiry.

If you remember, Brian Cashman has openly said the team needs more right-handed power, and Bichette fits that need perfectly. And with their resources, New York can go toe-to-toe financially with both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays in a bidding war.

Bichette’s 2025 numbers back it all up. In 139 games, he hit .311, racked up 181 hits, smashed 44 doubles, and added 18 home runs. Sure, he may not have been an All-Star since 2023, but his 2025 season was absolutely All-Star caliber, finishing with a 3.5 bWAR. In comparison, the Yankees’ primary shortstop last season, Anthony Volpe, posted a 1.6 bWAR.

So now, if the Yankees are willing to meet the projected $208 million price tag for Bichette, that could be game over for the Blue Jays. And that’s not even their only headache.

Heyman also reports that the Yankees are pushing to bring back Cody Bellinger. Notably, Toronto had Bellinger on its radar as a more affordable alternative to Kyle Tucker, so losing out there would sting too.

So, if all of this comes together, the Yankees would pull off one of their biggest offseasons in recent memory, while leaving the Blue Jays empty-handed. And honestly, it’s shaping up exactly how we expected the AL East to unfold.

Bichette’s free agency seems to be developing as expected

Well, there were real concerns earlier in the offseason about Bo Bichette’s free agency. His shaky defensive metrics and recent injury issues were often pointed to as reasons why his market seemed quiet. But lately, that narrative has started to change.

A few teams have begun kicking the tires on the 28-year-old shortstop, and it’s no longer just about the Yankees.

The Cubs have reportedly checked in on Bichette as well, and that’s where things could get interesting. Chicago doesn’t look like a team that needs a shortstop. Dansby Swanson is firmly set there, and Nico Hoerner is locked in at second base. But the rumor gains traction when you consider that Hoerner has been popping up in trade discussions.

So, if the Cubs decide to move him, the door suddenly opens for Bichette!

If you remember, Bichette has already signaled he’s open to playing second base, which would allow Chicago to keep Swanson at short while getting Bichette’s bat into the lineup and limiting his defensive exposure. And after missing out on Kyle Tucker, the Cubs have the financial flexibility to meet the kind of deal Bichette is looking for.

Hence, if the Blue Jays keep dragging their feet, they may find themselves completely out of the Bichette sweepstakes before they even realize it.