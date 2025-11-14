Blue Jays Fans Face Bills Mafia Backlash as World Series Fallout Sparks Hilarious Rift

The whole idea that the Blue Jays ‘just can’t win’ was supposed to be over after the year they had. They steamrolled through the postseason and pushed the Dodgers all the way to the final innings of Game 7. They looked every bit like a team that had finally shaken off that old reputation. Or… had they?

Well, the Buffalo Bills might not be so sure. Remember when the Bills wished the Jays good luck before their ALDS matchup with the Yankees? Fans roasted them for it, but the Jays appreciated the support. But still, after falling short in the World Series, some Bills fans are wondering if the Jays’ so-called curse really is gone.

And now? Bills fans seem a little hesitant when the Jays are rallying behind them.

“Bills Mafia is desperately asking Toronto fans to stay away from their precious Buffalo Bills.” Jomboy Media shared an image of Buffalo Bills fans urging the Jays not to support them during their NFL games. Reason? Halloween is gone, but the curse tagged with the Blue Jays is still there. For the Bills fans, getting the Jays’ support means their chance will now also be jinxed, just as that unfortunate Game 7 loss of the Jays.

And just when the Bills are struggling to win a championship since 1965, fans are far from taking any risks. So yes, the Blue Jays might have posted huge improvement this year, but they are still far from being called a ‘winning team.’

For the unversed, the relationship between the Bills and the Jays goes back a long way…

Notably, Buffalo lies in Western New York, and it’s practically next door to Toronto. Because of that, a huge chunk of the Bills’ fanbase actually comes from Southern Ontario. On top of that, the Blue Jays’ Triple-A team—the Buffalo Bisons—is basically Buffalo’s own MLB connection, and plenty of Jays stars have come up through that system.

So the Bills have always had this unique bond with the Jays, thanks to both geography and baseball ties. But even that closeness took a bit of a hit after that tough Game 7 loss.

The Blue Jays are all into overcoming the only remaining barrier

The Jays just fell short of getting over Game 7 this year. But considering how they are planning for 2026, that last line of defense might just get uprooted. “The pursuit continues, with even greater resolve,” Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said to the fans, hinting at what’s coming next year.

Notably, the Blue Jays are already grinding to make sure they’re ready for 2026. For instance, Shane Bieber is locked in for another year, they’ve extended a qualifying offer to Bo Bichette, and Trey Yesavage looks poised to take on a full-season role. As Bob Nightengale put it, “The Blue Jays—once a team free agents used for leverage but avoided—have suddenly become a prime destination.”

So yes, they’ve got the energy, the star power, the atmosphere, and a manager who backs his players. Plus, ownership is clearly willing to spend to stay competitive. With all the buzz they’re getting, ownership doubling down, and their name surfacing in big free-agent rumors, the Jays seem ready to make an even bigger splash next season.

And if they do? Bills fans might finally feel confident in accepting their support from the Jays again.