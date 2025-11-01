Blue Jays Fans Turn on World Series Hero After Defining Brainfog Gives Dodgers Upper Hand

Well, here we are — heading to World Series Game 7! The Halloween vibes definitely got to the Blue Jays tonight in Game 6, as the Dodgers took it 3–1. So, while that score might suggest a quiet night at the plate, the game was anything but dull, packed with drama and a true Hollywood-style ending. We even saw a “lodged ball” situation because why not, right?, but the real spotlight was on Addison Barger.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Notably, he did manage to crank a double in the ninth, yet things quickly turned sour. A brutal baserunning mistake led to a double play that ended the Jays’ hopes. And just like that, Barger went from hero to villain in the eyes of Toronto fans.

“Addison Barger with a terrible read off the bat. You don’t need to advance from second there even if it drops. Brutal mistake.” A Blue Jays loyalist’s post defines how the fans are feeling about Barger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, the Blue Jays had everyone on edge in the bottom of the ninth, and why not? Runners on second and third, just one out, and Andres Gimenez up as the potential hero. You were not alone if you expected a recarnation of Joe Carter’s walk-off home run again this time!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, he lifted a liner that looked like it might drop in, but Kike Hernandez made a sharp read in left, snagged it cleanly, and fired a perfect throw back to second. Addison Barger, caught too far off the bag, couldn’t scramble back in time — and just like that, the game ended on a heartbreaking double play. That crushing moment capped off what’s been a back-and-forth World Series, with the Blue Jays and Dodgers trading blows through six tense games.

So you can imagine how Jays fans felt — two runners in scoring position, one out, and a single could’ve changed everything. Instead, it turned into a gut-punch of an ending, a moment many are calling a debacle, especially since it came right after Barger’s clutch double in the same inning.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Blue Jays fans are tearing into Barger’s base-running blunder

So what made Barger think to complete 3rd base just as Gimenez hit a flyball? Fans wonder. “What the HELL was Addison Barger doing?!?! That’s a Little League baserunning mistake. If the Blue Jays lose tomorrow night…,” one fan said. Just when you are on second base and the centerfielder is coming in to catch a flyball, why dare to get into third base? No need, and by the time Barger realized that, it was too late. “Just retire Kike Hernandez’s number already. There’s no reason for Addison Barger to be doubled up like this. Wow,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s Hernandez’s laser throw that didn’t miss the second base. So, while these blunders are not expected from someone like Barger, last-inning pressure and trailing 1-3 might have gotten over his head. Unfortunately, the error came at the worst time possible for the Jays. “Ernie Clement swinging first pitch and probably the worst read of a fly ball by Addison Barger is so insane. I can’t believe those 2 at-bats,” another user chirps in.

But it’s not only Barger’s blunders that cost the game; even luck seems not to be on his side tonight. “Addison Barger‘s automatic double in the 9th would have been a home run in 1/30 MLB ballparks. You guessed it… Wrigley Field,” one user said. “Look, what happened was unfortunate, but you’re not a real fan if you blame Addison Barger for that loss. Let’s get it tomorrow!” Another added.

Barger’s long hit had the distance to put him on second, maybe even third, and completely flip the momentum. But as luck would have it, it got lodged at the base of the centerfield wall. So, what could’ve been a game-changing hit turned into just a ground-rule double, stranding the Blue Jays in a crucial moment.

In the end, it was solid contact, but just a few feet short of being a homer… The kind of tough break that makes baseball feel downright cruel sometimes.