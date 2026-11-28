The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need a spark at the plate, but their latest rumored move has left fans wondering whether they are getting a genuine offensive upgrade or simply another headline-making personality. After scoring just 648 runs in 2026, the fewest among all 30 MLB teams, Toronto cannot afford another season of offensive struggles. Ernie Clement’s nine home runs and .649 OPS across 158 games only highlighted the need for a major upgrade at second base. However, the Blue Jays’ reported solution has sparked more curiosity than excitement, with a former Yankees star rumored to be arriving on a one-year, $20 million deal.

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The rumored name’s antics, lollipops, mid-game tweets, have left Toronto fans wondering if the Jays are buying a bat or a sideshow.

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“Blue Jays, INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. reportedly finalizing deal,” MLB quoted Jon Heyman via X.

Neither the Blue Jays nor Chisholm have confirmed the news, but things are certainly about to get finalized. Per Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson, the deal is worth $20 million for one year. This includes a 2027 base salary of $12.5 million with a $6 million bonus. A $1.5 million buyout on the 2028 option is also included. Chisholm is expected to take over as Toronto’s primary second baseman. Thus, allowing Ernie Clement to shift back into a super-utility role. Chisholm also offers defensive versatility with experience at third base and center field.

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Atkins signaled Clement must earn his role in 2027. Chisholm’s arrival solves that: a high-ceiling second baseman who lets Clement return to his strength as a super-utility defender.

Moreover, the 2026 Blue Jays were largely station-to-station on the bases, finishing with 75 stolen bases as a team. Chisholm swiped a career-high 41 bases on his own in 2026. That’s more than half of Toronto’s entire team total. It offers manager John Schneider a dynamic threat at the top or middle of the order.

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In 2026, Toronto hit only 152 home runs as a team. Outside of third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (33 HR), no Blue Jay hit more than 15 homers. Franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit just 9. By contrast, even in a down 2026 season, Chisholm hit 19 home runs, which would have ranked second on Toronto’s roster. Also, he is just one year removed from a 31-homer, .813 OPS Silver Slugger campaign in 2025.

However, while the numbers prove that landing Chisholm will arm up the Blue Jays’ offense, it was Chisholm unscripted antics that have left Toronto fans wondering about the probable controversies.

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From putting out controversial tweets mid-game to entering the field with a lollipop sticking out of his mouth, Chisholm’s antics were unheard of before in MLB. Now that he is rumored to be coming down to Toronto, fans are left unimpressed.

The Blue Jays fans are left unimpressed with their latest signing

“Terrible signing for the Blue Jays. Can’t wait to see how poorly it ages, though,” one fan said. “As a lifelong fan of the Blue Jays, this is extremely disappointing. This is the last player I wanted them to sign,” another added.

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Apart from his controversies, the on-field numbers were also not on Chisholm’s side in 2026. Entering his 2026 contract year after openly predicting an MVP campaign and a 50-homer, 50-stolen-base season, Jazz Chisholm suffered a steep offensive regression that saw his OPS plunge more than 100 points from .813 to .711. He stayed aggressive on the basepaths. But his overall production fell from 4.1 WAR in 2025 to 1.7 WAR in 2026. “Yes, the Jays desperately need a .230 hitter with no power. This will change the lineup,” a sarcastic dig by a fan.

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“Dudes gonna absolutely rake vs Yankees and do silly sh*t after while looking at Boone. What he does and how he performs the rest of the time with the Jays,” another user reacted.

In Game 2 of the 2026 ALDS against the Rays, Chisholm made a costly, ill-advised no-look throw on a double-play attempt that allowed a run to score, and misplayed a second double-play ball. Boone benched him for the elimination Game 3. In response, Chisholm skipped pregame batting and infield practice on the field. So, the Blue Jays fans are certain about his antics once he faces the Yankees in 2027.

“Why? Have they not watched his defence?” One fan asked. Chisholm’s defense was notorious in the past season. In the fifth inning of the ALDS Game 2, with runners on second and third, Chisholm played back instead of charging in on a ground ball. He conceded the go-ahead run by throwing to first rather than looking the runner back or trying to cut him down at the plate.

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No wonder the Blue Jays fans are expecting something similar coming down to Toronto.