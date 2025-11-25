Blue Jays Fear Another Setback From Dodgers As Bo Bichette’s Toronto Future Becomes Uncertain, Per Insider

The Dodgers were tested all the way to Game 7 by Toronto’s explosive offense. Yet, the Canadian side fell just short of finishing the job. Ultimately, the Dodgers claimed back-to-back titles after their thrilling 2025 World Series win. Now, as they’re aiming for a three-peat, they will want to build a bigger talent cushion. In the process, they could deal the Blue Jays a major blow by pulling away their star infielder.

The 28-year-old has made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto and continue playing alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, it’d be costly for the Blue Jays to keep him at shortstop.

And well, he checks almost every box for the Dodgers.

Starting with second base, it isn’t a glaring weakness for the Dodgers. But, as ESPN’s David Schoenfield explains, Bichette would quietly fix several issues the team dealt with last season.

Schoenfield highlighted that the Dodgers’ second basemen hit only .239 and ranked 24th in OPS across the league. Even offensively, things didn’t get much better in October.

The team hit .233 in the postseason and only .213 after the Wild Card round. Yes, the Dodgers slugged enough timely home runs to win the World Series. However, it was really the starting rotation that carried them.

And most importantly, a lot of the Dodgers’ core hitters are already past 30. However, Bichette is still just 28. He’s exactly the kind of younger, long-term piece they could use.

And the best part? He wouldn’t break the bank.

A projected five-year, $130 million deal fits comfortably into the Dodgers’ payroll. In fact, it still leaves enough room for them to go out and add a closer.

Signing Bichette would be a fundamental shift for a team that usually leans on versatile role players.

For instance, the Dodgers have relied quite a lot on Tommy Edman, Miguel Rojas, and Enrique Hernández to patch up the infield.

Schoenfield’s point about the lineup’s age is also valid after three straight deep postseason runs. The wear and tear could easily start showing in 2026 if the Dodgers don’t bring in some younger bats.

In the end, if the Dodgers don’t end up landing Bichette, the most likely reason will be the Atlanta Braves getting in the way.

The Atlanta Braves are expected to stand in the way of the Dodgers’ pursuit of Bo Bichette

Looking at what the Braves are aiming for this offseason, there’s a pretty clear path for them at shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim could come back on a new deal.

But reports suggest Scott Boras is gearing up to secure a big payday for him. After Kim’s strong second half, he’s expected to be pricey, which could complicate Atlanta’s plans.

That doesn’t rule out the Braves bringing Kim back. But if his price climbs higher than expected, investing that money in someone like Bo Bichette might make more sense.

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports even listed Bo Bichette as one of the top targets for Atlanta this offseason.

He noted that upgrading at shortstop becomes even more important if Kim leaves.

However, Bo Bichette can be tricky to judge, mostly because his defensive struggles at shortstop drag down his overall value. Yet, at the plate, he’s still one of the better-hitting shortstops in the league, especially when it comes to getting on base. However, his power has dipped a bit lately. But when he’s locked in, he’s still more than capable of hitting 20-plus homers a season.