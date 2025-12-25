Blue Jays Forced to Make Tough Decision as Bo Bichette’s MLB Future Grows Uncertain

The Blue Jays haven’t exactly found a strong Plan B for Bo Bichette, and the shortstop market hasn’t played out the way they hoped either. So naturally, people are asking: what’s really stopping a reunion?

Well, the biggest issue is Bichette’s defense. By Statcast’s numbers, Bichette graded out as the worst defensive shortstop in baseball in 2025. And it’s not just a one-off down year. Instead, he’s been an opposing defender pretty much his whole career. Over the past five seasons, his minus-23 FRV ranks as the second-worst among all shortstops.

That said, his bat still plays, and the Jays don’t exactly have better options waiting in the wings. So, there’s a growing sense among insiders that Toronto may have to swallow some hard truths and make a tough call about bringing Bichette back anyway. But at what cost?

“The Blue Jays need to pay Bo Bichette shortstop money, even if they plan on playing him at second base.” A snapshot from a recent Foul Territory episode shares a tough plan for the Jays.

Well, with his free-agent market not taking off the way he expected, Bichette is reportedly open to a position switch, specifically to second base. And honestly, that might work. Why? Because he has some experience there, with 30 minor-league appearances at second, and he also played the position five times in this year’s World Series. Notably, those games came right after he returned from a six-week layoff caused by a sprained ligament in his left knee.

So, that flexibility could help open up his market.

Teams like the Giants, Angels, Red Sox, and Dodgers could all show interest if he’s viewed as a second baseman rather than a strict shortstop. And even if nothing comes of it, it makes sense to hear those teams out to widen the field. We saw something similar last offseason when Willy Adames said he was willing to move to second or third.

He ultimately stayed at shortstop with the Giants, but still landed a seven-year deal!

As for the Blue Jays, insiders say that even if they bring Bichette back, they may still have to pay him as if he were a shortstop. That is around the projected $180 million, regardless of where he ends up playing. And given what he showed at the plate during the World Series, that might not be a bad gamble for Toronto at all.

Bo Bichette still has enough suitors behind him

If there’s a team taking the most heat right now, it’s the Mets. Their quiet offseason has fans turning up the pressure on the front office, and that frustration could end up pushing New York to make a splash, with a name like Bo Bichette!

Surely, handing big money to Bichette doesn’t perfectly align with David Stearns’ run-prevention-first approach. But sliding an elite bat like his into the lineup, especially if he’s willing to play second base, would do wonders for the Mets’ offense. His production with runners in scoring position alone makes the idea tempting, and it would instantly energize a core that could use a jolt right now.

And the numbers back it up. In 2025, Bichette hit .311, second in the AL only to Aaron Judge, and was one of just seven qualified hitters to clear the .300 mark. He has also led the AL in hits twice and has finished top six in batting average three different times.

So, with Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo now out of the picture, bringing in Bichette could be the most transparent and most impactful path forward for the Mets. A move that boosts the offense immediately and gives fans something real to rally around.