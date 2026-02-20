Blue Jays’ $4.4M Star Left “Frustrated” After Ross Atkins Goes Back on His Word

October 7, 2023, Toronto, ON, Canada: Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins arrives for his end-of-season media availability in Toronto on Saturday October 7, 2023. Canada News – October 7, 2023 – ZUMAc35_ 20231007_zaf_c35_005 Copyright: xFrankxGunnx

October 7, 2023, Toronto, ON, Canada: Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins arrives for his end-of-season media availability in Toronto on Saturday October 7, 2023. Canada News – October 7, 2023 – ZUMAc35_ 20231007_zaf_c35_005 Copyright: xFrankxGunnx

Eric Lauer thought he had a deal. After a solid 2025 season, the path to a bigger role in the Blue Jays’ rotation seemed clear. Instead, he’s been left frustrated by what he feels is a broken promise from GM Ross Atkins.

With Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer hitting free agency, Lauer thought that he would get a higher position in the starting order. His performance last season was more than satisfactory. Even without the spotlight, Eric Lauer made a significant contribution to the Blue Jays. But none of his expectations seem to be coming true.

Lauer faces competition amidst uncertain promotion plans

In an interview, Eric Lauer admitted that Atkins’ decisions did not sit well with him. According to him, he was informed of certain changes in 2025. While talking about his current mentality, the LHP says,

“It is a little frustrating. I mean, I was told last year some things, for certain, would happen this year, and then we made some moves. We got some great guys, so I’m not mad about that, but I think I’m still in a position where I’m in a great spot to produce, and all I have to do is go out there and do it.”

However, this season is going to be significantly difficult for him, considering the signings that the Toronto Blue Jays have made.

In his race to earn a spot as a starter, Lauer will need to compete against Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, who are the free-agent additions. Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Berrios will also enter the fray as returnees. Additionally, Shane Bieber is set to return after recovering from his right forearm fatigue.

A disappointing start like this is not what Eric Lauer expected after producing some amazing results last season.

He had a 3.18 ERA across 15 starts and 13 relief appearances. His statistics make him one of the best replacements on the roster, second only to Gausman with 2.2 wins above replacement. It is good news for the Jays but equally disturbing for Eric Lauer.

While Lauer laments his loss, the Jays Manager, John Schneider, is more than sympathetic towards him.

“It’s not the best thing to hear as a guy who has been a starter, but I think he understands. When you look around and look at who we have acquired and who we have, he understands he’s on a team trying to win a World Series.”

Schneider also applauded his abilities as a starter, confident that he can earn himself a good spot in the sport.

“We know he can start, the industry knows he can start, so it’s a valuable thing.”

Now, Lauer is ready to put aside his disappointments in favor of the team and his own goals for the 2026 season.

“The goal, and the thought, is that I’m going to start this year. If it comes to pitching in the bullpen, then we’ll make that decision as it comes, but as of now I’m a starter, and that’s where I plan on staying.”

Yet, Eric Lauer has faced another significant loss this year owing to his salary arbitrations with the Blue Jays. He lost to the Jays, and they were able to suppress his salary to $4.4 million. If the decision had been ruled in his favor, then it would have been approximately $5.75 million in 2026.

Wondering about the other cases?

Players lead the MLB arbitration cases in 2026

The panel has announced the decision for all hearings this season.

William Contreras, a catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, was set to appear for his hearing against the Brewers, demanding $9.9 million against their $8.55 million. However, the pair avoided the same after mutually agreeing over a new contract.

Under this new contract, the Brewers are set to pay Contreras $9.4 million in 2026 with an option for $14.5 million in 2027.

However, there is a condition.

He needs to be among the top four MVPs this season for the option to become a mutual one. In case he declines, he will be allowed to become a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins managed to defeat Calvin Faucher in the final salary arbitration case of this year.

Faucher was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this year, after earning $775,000 in 2025. He was a Super-2, a player among the top 22% by service time among those with at least two but less than three years of major league experience.

The biggest hearing of the year was ruled in favor of Tarik Skubal, who was awarded a record $32 million contract in his arbitration case against the Detroit Tigers.

With an 8-4 record, the players have managed to claim an exceptional victory over the teams in the arbitration case hearings this year.

