Blue Jays’ Framber Valdez Chase Crumbles Fast as Tigers Push Hard Amid Tarik Skubal Standoff, Deems Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays just can’t catch a break this offseason. First, they lost Kyle Tucker to the Dodgers, then they lost Bo Bichette to the Mets. After missing out on offense, they looked at pitchers and got interested in Framber Valdez. Now, they might lose him to the Detroit Tigers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was reported that the Blue Jays were interested in Framber Valdez, but now Bob Nightengale says that the Detroit Tigers might also be a good fit for Valdez.

“Can you imagine a rotation with Tarik Skubal and Valdez as your 1-2 punch,” wrote Bob Nightengale. “It would bring back memories when Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer… While it may seem to be far-fetched, the Tigers have to face reality… They are not going to fork out $400 million and sign Skubal when he hits free agency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarik Skubal’s offseason has been a rollercoaster for Tigers fans, with his arbitration looming and tension rising. The ace filed for $32 million for 2026 while Detroit countered with $19 million, creating a historic $13 million gap.

Skubal earned back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards and posted a 2.21 ERA over 195.1 innings last season, showing elite dominance. Arbitration panels must pick a side with no compromise, leaving the team and pitcher in a high-stakes standoff.

If Skubal wins, the Tigers face record spending of $32 million, forcing tough decisions about their rotation and payroll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The standoff could strain Skubal’s relationship with management, as differences over salary are stark and public.

Fans have watched the $19 million offer and realized it falls below recent arbitration benchmarks for top pitchers. Skubal could reach free agency with a potential $400 million contract, making long-term retention difficult for Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Tigers might decide not to offer a big extension, signaling uncertainty about his future. If Tarik Skubal leaves after 2026, Detroit will lose its premier arm and face a rotation gap immediately.

This uncertainty makes Framber Valdez an attractive target for the Detroit Tigers, whether Skubal stays or not. Valdez, a 32-year-old lefty, pitched 192 innings with a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 2025, showing durability and reliability.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Oct 10, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal 29 reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh not pictured during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Seattle T-Mobile Park Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251010_ajw_ab9_076

Pairing him with Skubal could recreate memories of Verlander and Scherzer, giving Detroit a fearsome one-two punch. A rotation of Skubal, Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, and Drew Anderson, even for just a season, could give the Tigers a big push to the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Tarik Skubal departs, Valdez can seamlessly lead the rotation as a proven innings-eater.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have kept a close eye on Framber Valdez, especially after missing Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Cade Donovan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto already signed Dylan Cease to anchor the rotation alongside Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios, but a lefty like Valdez would provide crucial balance. His ground-ball skill and career 3.36 ERA make him ideal for late-inning control in the AL East.

Missing out on Valdez would leave the Jays heavily reliant on right-handed starters and risk struggles against division rivals. Adding Valdez could be the difference between contention and a near-miss in a tightly packed playoff race.

Detroit and Toronto’s pursuits of Framber Valdez show how high-stakes pitching decisions shape a season. For Detroit, pairing him with Skubal could be a historic rotation moment, even briefly, echoing the glory days of dominant duos.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Toronto, signing him solidifies a rotation that already boasts Cease, Gausman, and Berrios, reducing vulnerability in late-season matchups. If Tarik Skubal departs, Valdez can assume Detroit’s ace role, keeping the team competitive while easing the transition.

The drama, numbers, and strategy intertwine, giving fans a season to watch with bated breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays could face more problems as Framber Valdez is also linked to the Orioles

Framber Valdez’s free agency is turning into a high-stakes chess game, and the Blue Jays might be two moves behind. With the Orioles now in the mix and Detroit circling, Toronto’s plans to lock down an elite starter are suddenly far from guaranteed.

Framber Valdez enters free agency as one of baseball’s most durable starters, making at least 30 starts in three of the last four seasons and throwing 192 innings with a 3.66 ERA in 2025. His career numbers show 81 wins, a 3.36 ERA, and 1,080.2 innings over eight seasons.

He has been an All-Star twice and consistently ranked among the top arms on the open market this winter. Valdez’s ground ball rates near 60% in 2025, among the league’s best, underscoring his control and contact management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore’s starting rotation struggled enough in 2025 to rank 26th in MLB with a 4.60 ERA, highlighting a clear need for frontline pitching.

The Baltimore Orioles traded pitching depth and are still searching for a true ace after missing significant innings from younger starters. Valdez’s profile as a consistent, high‑innings starter fits a team that seeks to move beyond rotation inconsistency.

Orioles fans have openly hoped that adding someone of Valdez’s experience could stabilize a rotation that lacked a true workhorse in 2025.

Valdez would upgrade Baltimore’s rotation by giving them a pitcher who has routinely logged near 200 innings each season and kept run prevention strong. Compared to a rotation that posted too many high ERAs last season, Valdez’s consistency makes him a clear upgrade.

Bringing him in would reshape Baltimore’s pitching outlook in a division where elite arms matter.

In the larger picture, securing a starter of Valdez’s caliber anchors a rotation and signals a franchise trying to reverse past pitching woes.