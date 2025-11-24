Blue Jays Gain Kyle Tucker Advantage as Dodgers Insider Reveals Huge Flaw in Pursuit Strategy

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring a left-handed power bat to slide into the lineup right behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette (if he re-signs). But their challenge might be trying to pry Tucker away from the star-studded Dodgers. But even that feels halfway resolved now.

MLB.com Dodgers reporter Sonja Chen shed light on how the Dodgers plan to get younger and more athletic in the outfield as it chases a three-peat.

“I think one of the factors at play is that many of the Dodgers’ top outfield prospects are about a year or two away from the Majors. By 2027, they should theoretically have quite a few younger, more athletic options in the outfield. But what that means for next year, I’m not entirely sure yet.”

Further, she explained that one can never really know which prospects will develop into solid big leaguers. But the Dodgers need to keep space open for them just in case.

That’s a big part of why a long-term deal for Kyle Tucker feels unlikely.

We can definitely see the Dodgers adding an outfielder from outside the organization. However, it would almost certainly be a short-term move. And that’s where the Dodgers are going wrong.

Even Jeff Passan reported earlier this month, the Dodgers are not ready to go 10-plus years on Kyle Tucker. But Kyle Tucker is likely looking for a long-term deal.

However, in a contradicting report by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, he predicted that the Dodgers would outcompete other clubs in the race for Tucker. He expects they’d offer him a 12-year, $427 million deal.

If the Dodgers decide not to offer him a long-term deal, that immediately gives the Blue Jays an edge. But if the Dodgers ended up offering him a long-term deal, Tucker could easily choose them because of their star-studded roster and winning culture.

Dodgers’ plan B if they fail to land Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs free agent Kyle Tucker has been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning 2025 World Series champions need help in the outfield. And with their massive payroll, they’re one of the few teams that can realistically make a run at him.

Usually, players come with at least one trade-off, whether it’s on the bases, in the field, or at the plate. But Tucker checks every box. He performs at a good-to-great level across the board. That’s why he’s widely expected to land the biggest contract of this free-agent class. A long-term deal that will easily reach nine figures. However, we’re yet to know if the Dodgers are on board for a long-term contract.

Given how expensive Kyle Tucker is going to be, only a handful of major-market teams are likely to stay in the race.

LA also has to decide how much they’re willing to invest in Tucker. Largely because bullpen help is another pressing priority.

The Dodgers have a strong crop of young outfielders coming up, including Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, Zyhir Hope, and Mike Sirota.

So, if they don’t land Tucker, they are likely to use short-term fixes in free agency or small trades.

They could also flip some of these prospects to upgrade elsewhere.

That could mean bringing in a different outfielder or trading for a reliever to free up payroll for another move.

The bottom line is that the Dodgers have plenty of paths to improve their corner outfield spots this winter. So, their success won’t depend entirely on whether they land Kyle Tucker or not.