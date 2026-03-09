“Going to Suck” – Toronto Blue Jays Loyalist Sounds off After Trey Yesavage Breaks Silence on Being Limited

The Toronto Blue Jays’ plan to protect their prized pitching prospect is already drawing fire from their own fanbase, even as the player himself endorses the strategy.

A full-time starter capped at only 3-4 innings in the early season? For one Toronto Blue Jays loyalist, that’s not going to fly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nick Gosse voiced his frustration about the Blue Jays’ spring training developments in his March 9 YouTube video. Trey Yesavage is ace material. That’s why Gosse thinks lifting him after 72 pitches will quickly become “catnip for sports talk radio.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Jays fans are dying to see Yesavage dominate early in the season. His exploding performance in 2025, despite cautious workload management, got them hooked.

He managed 160 strikeouts in 98 innings, while his 12-K gem in the World Series Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers was a rookie record.

ADVERTISEMENT

But fans are in for some disappointment if the young right-hander takes only 30% of the rotation duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago October 5, 2025, Toronto, On, CANADA: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage 39 celebrates after striking out the New York Yankees side during fourth inning MLB, Baseball Herren, USA American League Division Series baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Canada News – October 5, 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20251005_zaf_c35_078 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

“It’s going to suck,” Gosse just couldn’t hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine this, Yesavage is tearing through a strong opponent lineup, say the Yankees. And then manager John Schneider pulls him around 80 pitches. That won’t call for an applauding reaction.

There is nothing worse than dominating a rival early in the game only to throw it away at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Gosse doubts that the Jays are being too protective.

Yesavage himself, however, does not share the same view.

He is fully on board with the plan. In a recent interview, he broke his silence on the management limiting his workload.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trey has “all of my faith in them,” addressing how flawlessly the franchise managed his last season.

Trey Yesavage embraces Blue Jays’ cautious workload plan

Blue Jays’ strategy has worked well in helping Yesavage avoid any injury in the entire 2025 season. The cautious approach also allowed his total innings to increase by 46.1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They limited my pitch count last year, and I was able to stay healthy the entire season,” Yesavage explained. “They’re the professionals at this, and they’ve handled me well before.”

Schneider does see him as a starting arm. But Yesavage is more important for the team during the postseason.

That’s why it makes more sense to build sustainability. Toronto also has veteran rotation depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

José Berríos and Max Scherzer. They can absorb innings while keeping Yesavage prepared and injury-free for October.

Nick Gosse sees the bigger picture behind the approach here.

He said that every single decision regarding Trey Yesavage must be made by keeping the World Series in mind. This includes early pull and limited starts for the pitcher. But come October, that sacrifice should be worth it.

A defeat in April won’t hurt the Jays as much as it would if it were in the playoffs. Toronto needs Yesavage at the top of his game in the postseason.

The Blue Jays fanbase faces the classic dilemma.

Whether to expect to go all in right from Opening Day or reserve strength for a deeper run. Early-season domination might make it easier for a playoff push, but a late slip-up might sting harder. The same goes for Trey Yesavage’s performance.

Watching him shred the opponent early in the game only to watch him stand in the dugout isn’t something fans would enjoy.