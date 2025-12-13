Blue Jays’ Hidden Motive Behind $37M Ex-Mets Heist Surfaces as Trey Yesavage Receives Major Boost

The Toronto Blue Jays are really not ready to step off the momentum they have going this offseason. They signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, and now they have gone and signed Tyler Rogers. This move by the Jays makes their bullpen one of the strongest and gives a big boost to starting pitchers, especially Trey Yesavage.

The arm angle difference in both those pitchers makes them one of the most deadly duos in current baseball.

“This signing is even better than we thought,” said Nick Gosse. “This is how insane his arm angle is…. he can piggyback off of Trey Yesavage… leads to, of course, the submarine effect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Rogers has thrived using a submarine delivery, releasing the ball only 1.33 feet high. His sinker averages 83.5 mph and generates 61.6 percent ground balls consistently since 2019. Rogers maintains precise control, walking just 2.3 percent of batters last season. His career ERA remains 2.76 across 424 innings, showing remarkable consistency without high velocity.

Imago Image credit- Imago

Joining Toronto, Rogers will contrast sharply with starter Trey Yesavage, whose release reaches 7.09 feet. This extreme difference in arm angles creates sequential looks that challenge hitters’ timing and perception. Yesavage’s fastball velocity and high release, followed by Rogers’ submarine motion, offer a unique bullpen combination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they provide strategic coverage for critical innings against diverse offensive threats.

Rogers and Trey Yesavage will likely strengthen Toronto’s push toward the World Series this season. Their contrasting styles offer manager John Schneider options for high-leverage and ground-ball situations. Rogers can follow Yesavage to induce weak contact, maximizing inning efficiency. This combination complements Toronto’s existing bullpen depth, potentially turning tight games in crucial series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Tyler Rogers’ submarine and Yesavage’s towering release, hitters may need therapy just to adjust. Toronto’s bullpen now reads like a physics experiment, yet John Schneider will exploit it brilliantly. If these two keep performing, opposing lineups might start Googling angles before stepping to the plate.

The Blue Jays still need to shed some dead weight in the pitching department

At some point, the bill comes due. The Toronto Blue Jays‘ front office has spent the winter swinging big, but roster math has a way of exposing uncomfortable truths. A rotation built for October can’t afford nostalgia contracts or polite patience. Decisions are coming, and a few familiar arms may soon discover loyalty has an expiration date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto must move expensive pitching contracts, with Jose Berrios clearly topping that list. Berrios is owed $66 million through 3 seasons, limiting payroll flexibility significantly going. Ken Rosenthal reported Toronto does not expect trade interest at that salary level. Keeping him blocks rotation turnover after adding Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce already.

If Berrios remains, Toronto carries sunk costs while still seeking starters and relievers. Rosenthal noted Toronto continues pursuing pitching help, including Robert Suarez, despite contract constraints. Berrios posted a 3.79 ERA over 95 appearances across the past 3 seasons. That tension suggests an ending involving salary retention, minimal return, and a new uniform.

Toronto knows rotations chasing October cannot carry Jose Berrios‘ contracts forever without consequences eventually. Ross Atkins keeps shopping while Ken Rosenthal’s reporting frames reality louder than optimism internally. Whether through retention or restraint, this ends with Berrios exiting and Toronto exhaling finally.