Blue Jays Hit With Kyle Tucker Bombshell After Brian Cashman Drops Yankees $300M Offseason Stunner

fitfire”I’m good at spending money.” Yankees GM Brian Cashman set the tone of what to expect from the team this offseason. And with Trent Grisham opting for a one-year, $22.025 million deal, the Yankees’ offseason is officially underway. Reportedly, they’ve also worked out a one-year, $2.5 million agreement to bring back lefty Ryan Yarbrough. However, that move hasn’t been formally announced yet.

Also, the Yankees haven’t hidden the fact that they want Cody Bellinger back. Cashman even said he spoke with Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, on Thursday. But beyond those talks, Cashman has also been in contact with another agent, a development that could catch the Blue Jays off guard.

“Brian Cashman has spoken to both Scott Boras and Casey Close, the agents of Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, in the last 24 hours,” MLB insider Ryan Garcia reported.

Yes, as aggressive as the Yankees could be, they are involving both Tucker and Bellinger. Even in our wild dream, we weren’t expecting both to land in New York. However, now we are equally stunned by Cahsman’s stunts. “Who knows where this takes us?” Cashman added to the anticipation.

According to the Yankees GM, he’s already touched base on a few big guys. Consider it a group of big names that can immediately give the clearest look so far at the Yankees’ early offseason wishlist.

He said he’s also talked with agent Casey Close. Notably, Close’s roster happens to feature names that fit Yankee Stadium perfectly.

Now, this is the kind of early-offseason intel that always sends Yankees fans searching for signs of a major splash. Tucker, the top free agent on the market, would be a franchise-altering addition if the Yankees push for the biggest bat available.

And if they actually managed to land him, it would stun the Blue Jays, who up to now have been considered the favorites to sign him.

The Yankees are linked with a few more big-ticket names

Leave aside Bellinger and Tucker; there are a few more big names the Yankees are reportedly pursuing. For example, given how poorly the Yankees fared in pitching and at shortstop this year, they are linked to Tarik Skubal and Corey Seager.

For the unversed, Skubal is also a Scott Boras client. So it’s no shock that his name has come up in the Yankees’ conversations as well. Even though the Yankees’ rotation looks strong on paper, there’s still some uncertainty with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon coming off surgeries.

So, when an AL Cy Young winner is even potentially available, expectedly, the Yankees are behind him.

Then Corey Seager would also be another massive upgrade for New York, both offensively and defensively. Notably, Yankees shortstops combined for just a .964 fielding percentage last year. And their offense was near the bottom as well. Meanwhile, Seager, with a strong 4.0 fWAR, could be a valuable asset to the team.

So Cashman is going to be very busy over the next couple of months. And if even a few of these bold moves come together, the Yankees could finally look like the team their fans have been waiting for.