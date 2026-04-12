Blue Jays Hit With Major Setback as $150M World Series Hero Sidelined With Bitter Injury

It’s time for the Blue Jays front office to call “mayday” three times, and why not? The team is already suffering from a long list of injuries. Half of the rotation includes Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios, who are yet to make a return from the Injury List. Catcher Alejandro Kirk is out with an injury, and now the latest news is much harder for the fans.

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Veteran George Springer is out with an injury!

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“George Springer (toe) placed on 10-day IL. Eloy Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A by the Blue Jays,” Underdog MLB shared via X.

It is the worst the Blue Jays could have expected. In Saturday’s 4-7 loss game against the Twins, Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning but completed his at-bat, grounding out to third base. And how he left the field was scary for the fans. It was just a hint about what was about to come.

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The latest update is that he fractured his left big toe. That means a minimum of a 10-day Injury List that could get further extended. And that’s enough to alter the entire offense buildup of the Jays. “It will look a little bit different if George is not in there, obviously,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “We’ll kind of figure it out day by day if he’s not there.”

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While the Jays’ $150 million slugger had yet to showcase his best this year, his presence acted as leadership for their offense. Springer entered Saturday batting .189 with two home runs and six RBIs. Nothing special, but he was last year. Springer finished off 2025 hitting .309 with 32 homers and 89 RBIs in the regular season and the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

“We’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Schneider added. Even though a 10-day IL is confirmed, everything depends on the MRI report. There might be a possibility of the injury being more serious.

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What’s worse is how the team is already reeling under loads of injuries. They are currently ranked 4th in the AL East with a 6-8 record. Surely not expected from the 2025 World Series finalist, but the injuries made the Jays trail even behind teams like the Orioles.

Talking about the injuries, the Blue Jays already have nine players on the injured list. Injured position players include outfielder Anthony Santander, catcher Alejandro Kirk, and outfielder Addison Barger. They lost Cody Ponce less than three innings into his first start when the right-hander injured his knee pursuing a ground ball.

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And now that Springer is out, the worst is yet to come.