Blue Jays in Real Trouble as Two AL Rivals Go All-In on $116M Trade Target Amid Bo Bichette Uncertainty

Just a few days ago, it felt like the biggest names of the offseason were Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. And both are still sitting out there in free agency. But out of nowhere, Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, a $116 million trade chip, has completely stolen the spotlight. He sparked some of the wildest trade speculation we’ve seen so far!

At first, it looked like the Blue Jays were the main team pushing for Marte, viewing him as a more affordable alternative to a potential $400 million move for Tucker. However, things have gotten a lot more complicated. Reports suggest two other AL rivals have jumped into the mix, and they’re bringing trade packages strong enough to seriously challenge Toronto! And that’s where the trouble starts for the Blue Jays. With more competition driving up the price, their hesitation and delayed decision-making could end up costing them a real shot at landing Marte.

“Hearing that both the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays are actively pushing to reach a deal with Ketel Marte, per sources. Nothing close so far,” MLB insider Francys Romero shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, let’s start with why Ketel Marte is suddenly drawing serious interest from teams like the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Rays. This past season, Marte put up a .283/.376/.517 slash line with an .893 OPS, along with 28 doubles, 28 HRs, and 72 RBIs in just 126 games. If you look closely, those numbers stack up almost identically with what Kyle Tucker produced in 2025.

Hence, instead of committing close to $400 million to Tucker, teams view Marte at $116 million as the far more efficient and cost-effective option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, Marte is 32 and doesn’t offer the same long-term window as Tucker. But if recent MLB trade trends have shown us anything, it’s that value per dollar matters more than ever.

Now, that’s especially true for the Red Sox, who are lining up Marte as a contingency plan in case Alex Bregman walks. Boston actually has the pieces to make this work, too. Jarren Duran, who still has three years of team control, is one option. They also have Wilyer Abreu, a two-time Gold Glove winner. Either player would appeal to Arizona, with Abreu standing out as the younger and cheaper fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, from the Diamondbacks’ perspective, the priority return for Marte is starting pitching. That’s where the Rays enter the picture. Tampa Bay is loaded with pitching depth and has the kind of arms that could immediately help Arizona stay competitive!

And as for the Blue Jays, things get a bit murkier.

With no clear update on Bo Bichette and multiple teams circling him, Toronto is increasingly viewing Marte as a means to finalize a deal now. Reportedly, the Jays are even willing to put World Series hero Trey Yesavage on the table to make it happen. The problem? By dragging their feet on both Bichette and Marte, the Blue Jays may have unintentionally made things worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

With competition heating up on all fronts, don’t be shocked if their hesitation ends up costing them both players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bichette’s return to the Blue Jays would alter the Marte sweepstakes

Just as the Red Sox are lining up Ketel Marte as a fallback if Alex Bregman walks, the Blue Jays are also eyeing Marte as a possible replacement for Bo Bichette. But that raises an important question: what if Bichette ends up staying in Toronto after all?

Well, Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston recently predicted that Bichette would re-sign with the Blue Jays in free agency this offseason, and honestly, the market might be pushing things in that direction.

Reportedly, Bichette’s free agency hasn’t taken off the way many expected, largely because of growing concerns about his durability and defense. In 2025, he finished tied for last in all of MLB with minus-13 Outs Above Average. On top of that, his sprint speed dropped sharply, going from the 83rd percentile earlier in his career all the way down to the 28th percentile last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, that decline in range has made Bichette look like a defensive liability at shortstop. And because of that, there’s a very real chance he circles back to the Blue Jays on a more team-friendly deal. And if that happens, Toronto would likely bow out of the Ketel Marte sweepstakes altogether.

At that point, the battle for Marte could come down to just two teams: the Red Sox and the Rays.