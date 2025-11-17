Blue Jays’ Kyle Tucker Chase Puts Yankees’ $330M Revenge in Play as Dodgers Fade in Free Agency

“Obviously right now [the Blue Jays have] all the momentum in the world coming off the World Series appearance… I think Tucker is certainly going to be in the mix there in Toronto,” MLB insider Mark Feinsand said. While the statement is what the Blue Jays fans are waiting to come true, for the Yankees, it’s another round of facepalms by the Jays. However, it would be wrong if you thought the Yankees would let go of the battle unanswered.

Remember Bryce Harper’s recent turmoil with the Phillies president, Dave Dombrowski? Despite Harper having a $330 million contract for 11 years with the Phillies, rumors are rife about his abrupt exit from Philadelphia. Yes, these are rumors and nothing concrete. But considering how Harper responded to Dombrowski’s remarks as hurting and uncomfortable, the Yankees have a lot of work to do.

“As of November 15, there have been no credible reports regarding the Phillies weighing trading Harper this offseason. However, the Yankees and Red Sox should do everything in their power to pursue the two-time MVP if it means holding off the Blue Jays and Dodgers in the process,” Fansided’s Jake Elman added to the rumors.

Reportedly, the Yankees are heading into a rebuilding phase after a rough 2025 season. And they’re already looking for ways to boost the offense. Kyle Tucker has been linked to them, but if he ends up signing with the Blue Jays, that could push New York to take a serious look at Bryce Harper instead.

As FanSided’s Christopher Kline put it, even if Harper isn’t a perfect positional fit, the Yankees are “absolutely going to check in if he becomes available.” And his bat behind Judge would be a huge boost.

There’s even a path to make room for him. The Yankees could slide Ben Rice into a full-time catching role, which might free them up to move Austin Wells back to the Phillies. If you remember, Harper has also hinted he’d be open to playing the outfield again, which helps the flexibility.

And all of this is happening while the Dodgers seem to be backing out of the Tucker sweepstakes. Why? Because they’re usually hesitant about the kind of long-term deal Tucker is expected to command. So the best possibility is the Jays might be ending up with Tucker!!!

The Blue Jays have more on their plate

Reportedly, Tucker is not the only one the Jays are targeting. There are a few more…

Fresh off their World Series run, the Blue Jays are turning their attention to a bullpen that wobbled at the worst possible moments. Solution? Veteran closer Raisel Iglesias!

If you remember, Toronto’s relievers had an up-and-down October, and Jeff Hoffman’s tough Game 7 didn’t help. To his credit, Hoffman made it clear he’d welcome another high-leverage arm if it meant more wins in 2026.

Enter Iglesias. At 35, he’s still dealing like a seasoned pro… He’s coming off a 70-game season for the Braves, where he posted a 3.21 ERA and locked down 29 saves. With at least 25 saves in four of the last five years, he’s built a resume that screams reliability in the ninth.

Hence, bringing in Iglesias would give the Jays a proven closer. Also, it would steady the entire back end of the bullpen. Just one Tucker, and again, the Jays are all set to go for the ring next year.