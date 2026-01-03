Blue Jays Line Up Kyle Tucker Alternative As Dodgers’ Sudden Splash Shakes Offseason Plans: Report

The Dodgers’ sudden interest in Kyle Tucker is seriously shaking up the MLB power structure. Just when it looked like the Blue Jays were gaining momentum in the Tucker sweepstakes, L.A.’s entry has complicated things and may force Toronto to start weighing other options. MLB insider Jon Heyman even suggested that “if he doesn’t mind resetting, the Dodgers could become an option for a short-term and high AAV,” which only adds fuel to the speculation.

So if the Dodgers do land Tucker, where does that leave the Blue Jays? Could Bo Bichette be the next domino? Maybe, but recent reports suggest Toronto might pivot in a different direction altogether. There’s growing buzz that the Jays are lining up Japanese alternatives if the Tucker pursuit gets out of reach, and honestly, that approach makes a lot of sense.

“Speculatively, Okamoto’s versatility makes him even more of a fit for interested teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club containing internal infield options plus the potential to make other additions,” The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports.

Imago Source: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Reportedly, Sammon pointed out that Okamoto is mostly viewed as a corner infielder. He played there exclusively last season with the Yomiuri Giants in NPB. However, his ability to slide into left field makes him an even better fit for Toronto.

Okamoto logged 15 games in the outfield in 2024, which adds another layer of flexibility. And from a power standpoint, Okamoto could even bring more thump than Bichette. For the unversed, the Japanese slugger smashed 30-plus HRs in six straight NPB seasons from 2018 to 2023! So, versatility and slugging power are the best combination any team could have asked for.

Moreover, Okamoto could replace Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base when needed. He has more than 500 career appearances at the position, so it wouldn’t be new territory for him. And beyond the corner infield spots, he’s also comfortable in the outfield, especially left field.

That matters because, much like third base, left field was a revolving door for Toronto during the World Series run.

If you remember, Nathan Lukes started Game 7, but Myles Straw and Davis Schneider also saw time there. With Okamoto, that shuffle might end for the Jays. So if you’re assuming a Bichette homecoming is a lock if Tucker slips away, it might be worth hitting the brakes.

Toronto could still be playing the long game here!

Time is running out for the Blue Jays

In many ways, the clock is ticking even louder for Okamoto than it is for Kyle Tucker. Why? Because he was officially posted by Japanese baseball in mid-November, and Okamoto has a hard deadline of January 4 to sign with an MLB team.

So, with that window closing fast, Toronto has a major decision to make, and quickly. Missing out on both Tucker and Okamoto would be a tough outcome for the Blue Jays. And of course, Toronto isn’t alone in the race. The Padres and Mariners are right there with them, all trying to make their pitch before time runs out.

Notably, Okamoto is projected to command a four-year deal worth around $64 million, which only adds to the appeal. For any of these teams, especially the Blue Jays, landing a $64 million power bat as a potential replacement for a $400 million superstar feels like smart business, particularly when you factor in the extra versatility Okamoto brings to the table.